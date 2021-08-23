Slump in forestry licencing in July due to new consultation process

Forestry licensing in July slumped to about 30% of the monthly target required to meet the Department of Agriculture’s target of 4,500 licences in 2021.

The slowdown is due to the introduction of a new 30-day public consultation process for licence applications subject to appropriate assessment, said Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Senator Pippa Hackett.

The new requirement arose from European Union (Birds and Habitats) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, recently introduced by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Any application screened in for appropriate assessment, and which has had a nature impact statement or an appropriate assessment report, must be advertised, with all relevant documentation, on the forestry licence viewer for 30 days for public consultation.

“There is no denying that this adds extra time to the processing of these applications,” said Minister of State Hackett.

“We must now advertise all such cases, and we are currently working our way through them. A total of 536 cases went to public consultation up to July 23, an average of 178 per week. The first of these will exit this process on August 6. We have not, to date, received any submissions on cases advertised, but if we do, they will be taken into account before the file progresses to decision.

“We are committed to making up this ground and I expect that, by mid-August, we will see an increase in the number of licences issued and a return to previous levels. This new requirement means that we will have to redouble our efforts to reach our target of 4,500 licences this year, but I remain hopeful that we will do this.” The new requirement, which stems from an EU court judgment, applies not just for forestry applications, but for any planning application that requires an appropriate assessment.

Minister of State Hackett said it has extended public participation in the processing of forest licence applications by two weeks, because after the application is advertised for 30 days, and once the licence is issued, there is only a 14-day window for appeals (reduced from 28 days).

As a result of EU legislative changes, the processing by the Department of Agriculture of applications for licences to carry out forest planting, forest felling, forest thinning, and construction of forest roads slowed dramatically in 2020.

In the 12 months to February, 2021, it took the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s forestry divisions nine months on average to process a licence application for planting forestry.

Grant-aided afforestation fell to 2,434 hectares in 2020, compared to a Government target of 8,000 ha.

In 2021, 1,900 licences for various forest projects were issued up to July 23, about 42% of the annual target of 4,500 licences. Afforestation this year has reached 2,722 ha.

Minister of State Hackett has said it has always been the intention to intensify licensing output in the latter half of the year, on the basis of system improvements and streamlining of procedures.

She welcomed the issuing of 415 licences in June, the highest since July 2019, and that the number of private felling licences issued in June was the highest in the past five years, at 220.