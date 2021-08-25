Legal Advice: The deadline to register a right of way is fast approaching

Dear Karen,

I have been using a right of way over my neighbour’s lands to access a part of my farmland for at least the past 20 years.

My father and grandfather used it before that to access the same part of the farm. There was never any problem until I heard about this deadline to register. The man who owned the route of the right of way was a gentleman and over the years we always helped one another out if silage needed to be covered or whatever was needed to be done but this man passed away seven years ago and his son is the owner of the land now and he is not as neighbourly.

I am conscious of the deadline for registering rights of way and I want to get a loan in time to build a new milking parlour and would like to get this registered. What would you advise?

Dear Reader,

Firstly, we would need to have a consultation to examine your title and your neighbour’s title and establish whether you in fact have established a prescriptive right. We would need to go through the detailed history of the right of way and confirm that the exercise of the right has been without force, without secrecy and without permission etc.

If you have acquired a right of way by prescription the best advice would be to call to your neighbour in person and tell him you would like to register the right of way and formalise the position that exists on the ground and ask him would he be willing to sign a deed of right of way. If he says yes, normally the deed will be drafted by your solicitor and sent to him or his solicitor. An engineer/surveyor would prepare a Land Registry Compliant Map marking the route of the right of way. Your neighbour is entitled and should take advice before signing the deed and if he instructs a solicitor it is standard practice that you would discharge his reasonable legal expenses. Once the deed is signed by you and him it is then lodged in the Land Registry for registration.

If he does not agree it is best to contact your solicitor and your solicitor will then formally write to him explaining that you have acquired a prescriptive right of way and would like to register it and call on him to sign a deed of right of way. You will have to monitor his response, if any. If he is not engaging more letters may have to be sent. If he is saying that he is not willing to sign and outlining reasons then we would need to establish are these legitimate reasons which could affect your claim that you have established a prescriptive right of way. If you are still satisfied that you have established a prescriptive right of way and your neighbour is refusing to sign or a dispute has occurred in relation to the right of way, the options for you narrow.

There is a Land Registry application that is an option for some landowners to register their right of way. However, this is only particular to cases where there is no dispute. You have to have the requisite period of 20 years to consider this route. This is done by way of direct application to the Land Registry under Section 49A of the Registration of Title Act, 1964. A Form 68 is prepared and lodged in the Land Registry and is served on the owner of the lands.

The Land Registry adjudicates on the application. The difficulty with this is a claimant has no guarantee a landowner might not object and if they do generally the registration does not proceed. The claimant can still apply to Court for a declaration that the Right of Way exists.

However, given the fast-approaching deadline if a dispute is expected it would be more prudent to go straight to option three below and skip this option entirely.

The only other option available to you is to make an application to Court and if successful the Court will declare that the Right of Way exists, will identify the route and nature of the Right of Way and may order registration of the right as a burden on the Folio. Depending on the facts of the case, it may be necessary to issue proceedings before the 1 st December 2021 if the claimant has 20 years user prior to the deadline. There is no requirement that the court action be dealt with, but legal proceedings must have been initiated by the deadline.