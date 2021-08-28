Surge in visitors to Coillte forests due to Covid

THERE has been a huge surge in the numbers of people visiting Coillte forests since Covid-19 began.

But a new study has also revealed that 56% of the Irish adults polled did not know there are 260 Coillte recreational forests they can visit mostly for free or relatively low cost.

The Red C survey was conducted amongst 1,000 people, aged 18 and over, between March 3 and 10 this year.

Many people revealed that visiting local forests was important for their overall wellbeing during the pandemic.

Overall visitor numbers to the Coillte’s top 50 forests were 2.2 million from the beginning of March to the end of December last year, a 38% increase from almost 1.6 million for the same period in 2019.

Deborah Meghen, Coillte director of recreation, said Ireland is a hiker’s dream come true, with breath-taking views from forests across the country that can be enjoyed by both amateur and experienced walkers and hikers alike.

The top five Coillte Forests suggested for view-seeking walkers/hikers this summer include Gleneenassig in Kerry and the Glen of Aherlow in Tipperary.

Gleneenassig, which has three lakes and views over Mount Brandon and Tralee Bay to the Maharees beyond, was the backdrop for part of a recently shot film ‘Joyride.’ The cast included Oscar winning actress Olivia Coleman, who played the role of Queen Elizabeth 11 in the Netflix series ‘The Crown.’ Farran in Cork is one of the five forests suggested for thrill-seeking while Curraghchase in Limerick is among the recommended top locations for family friendly, low cost, staycations, day trips and visits.

Coillte, which has over 3,000 kilometres of walking trails, operates a ‘Leave no Trace’ policy and asks all visitors to bring their litter home and leave the forests as they found them for everyone to enjoy.

In addition, to prevent forest fires and the destruction of trees and wildlife, forest visitors are urged not use barbeques or open fires at any stage.