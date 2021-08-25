Any person with experience of riding and leading horses on public roads or motorists who drive past them are well aware of how they can react to sudden noises and distractions.

Horses have been travelling the roads of Ireland for centuries and have every right to do so, but those in charge of their movements, and motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and others who encounter them on their travels, must always exercise care.

There are an estimated 200,000 riding horses in Ireland. They are intelligent and sensitive animals and can be easily startled. Many of their owners and trainers use public roads to exercise or train their horses or to move them from one location to another.

Nobody rides horses on the road from choice but, for many, there is little option, as they move between one off-road area and another. Coping with the ever-increasing volume of traffic is a growing challenge.

Horses, however well-trained and they might be, can still be unpredictable and frightened by something they regard as a threat. It is their natural instinct to try and escape from any perceived danger.

It was, therefore, no surprise to learn from the findings of a new survey that four in five horse riders experience issues while travelling on the roads. Some 85% of the 1,700 horse riders surveyed said they had encountered an incident when on the road with their horse, with 12% of the incidents resulting in injury to either the animal or rider.

That has led the Road Safety Authority (RSA), Horse Sport Ireland (HSI), Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) and the Garda Síochána to launch a renewed appeal earlier this month for safety on the roads.

Gardai and the other bodies have urged drivers to slow down and pass wide when they come upon riders and their horses.

Riding or leading horses on the road is an enjoyable change of environment for those involved, but there are safety risks involved. These include traffic speeds, road surfaces and motorists’ knowledge of dealing with horses.

In a booklet, the RSA explain that these risks can be reduced with road safety knowledge and training.

The new survey revealed that cars and jeeps have been involved in the highest percentage of reported incidents with horses on the roads. Cyclists, vans, lorries and agricultural machinery account for an equal share of the remainder.

All road users are being urged to familiarise themselves with existing guidelines around best practice when they encounter horses on the roads.

Sport Horse Ireland acting chief executive Joe Reynolds said the survey findings are quite striking.

“It’s troubling to think that 85% of those polled reported being involved in some form of road safety issue while riding their horse on Irish roads.

“We are pleased to be working with the RSA to raise awareness of this and improve conditions for our members and all road-users,” he said.

Mr Reynolds said people can keep themselves, their car, horse, rider and all other people involved safe by following simple guidelines.

Horse Racing Ireland chief executive Brian Kavanagh said Ireland has a proud tradition of excellence in equestrian sport at national and international level. As a result, thousands of people across Ireland ride horses.

“All road users have a duty of care to share the road in a safe and socially responsible way and we hope our members will take the time to familiarise themselves with best practice guidelines,” he said.

Regina Staunton, RSA Senior Road Safety Promotion Officer, said motorists should be alert and reduce their speed when travelling in areas where horse riding is popular or when near riding schools.

“If you do encounter horses, please don’t use your horn, air brakes or lights in a way that might startle or blind a horse.

“This could cause the rider to lose control of the animal and lead to a serious incident, instead you should reduce your speed and pass wide.

“Similarly, cyclists should approach cautiously, ensuring that the horse rider can see or hear you approaching.

“Horse riders should make sure that drivers can see them at all times regardless of weather conditions by ensuring they wear proper protective gear, high-visibility clothing and put high-visibility equipment on their horse,” she said.

Chief Superintendent Michael Hennebry, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, urged road users to follow a few simple safety steps when meeting horses and riders on the road.

“Reduce your speed and be patient, be prepared to stop and let them pass, keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the horse and obey any signals the horse rider provides.

“When overtaking a horse and rider, do not drive too close behind the horse and ensure to leave at least a car’s width between your vehicle and the horse when passing. When you have passed the horse drive away slowly,” he said.

Chief Supt Hennebery also urged riders to ensure that drivers can see them at all times regardless of weather conditions.

“Wear proper protective gear, high-visibility clothing and put high-visibility equipment on your horse and give clear hand signals. Remain on the left-hand side of the road when both riding your horse and leading in hand.

“When leading your horse, position yourself between the horse being led and the traffic so that you have maximum control over the horse. Give clear and accurate hand signals to let other road users know your intentions.

“Remain alert, attentive, and observant. Remember the ‘Life Saver Look’ at junctions (a final check of traffic from all directions before moving off or changing route).

“It could save your life. Be alert when approaching riding schools, racing yards or places where horses are likely to appear.

“Take special care when overtaking horses or horse-drawn vehicles. This is particularly relevant at junctions where motorists are advised to keep a safe distance from horses and riders,” he said.