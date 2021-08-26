Denis Lehane: Down to earth with Prince Charles

I got a book recently regarding farming life, written by the Prince of Wales himself. It was loaned to me by Macroom Library so I couldn't hold onto it indefinitely.

But if I could hold onto it indefinitely, I would, for like my own book 'Milk Fever' tis an undeniable classic.

The book, written by Charles a number of years ago, is his take on modern farming practices.

Prince Charles might seem like an old snob to many, but I'll tell you something. He's far from it. Give me him any day over a thousand yahoos to stand by a gate as I move cattle.

I'd wager Charles wouldn't let any strays passed. And if he did, you can be damn sure he'd race like a hound to round them up.

Charles has always had a look of determination about him.

He would be nothing short of indispensable on any farm from here to Dunmanway.

From lifting bags of fertiliser to thinning turnips, you could put the man anywhere and he would thrive.

"The horse," says Charles somewhere in the book "not only pulled the plough, it fed the soil."

"Good man Charles," I roared as I read on, sure where would the plough be without the horse, or a field without the manure.

And speaking of horse dung, his book reminded me a lot of a time a horse appeared on this very farm.

This particular stray was not suited to the plough, only the finer pursuits of life.

I rang a pal of mine with contacts in the racing game to see if we could discover the horse's rightly home. In the end, we discovered the horse belonged to the Aga Khan or some other la de da.

The horse that was now grazing happily in the garden and dunging around the front door had won more races than Tiger Roll and Istabraq combined.

He had been running in the Curragh of Kildare on the previous day, but due to the jubilation surrounding yet another victory, had kept running till he came to my farm here in Kilmichael.

Soon I was onto the Sultan of Brunei or whoever was in charge and suggested he take his horse doesn't he "eat me out of house and home."

His lordship promised to collect the horse the following day.

"You will need something for your trouble?" he ventured down the line.

And me being the greatest fool outside of the Dáil said, "Yerra no, only a couple of bob I suppose for the bag of ration he tore into."

I could have made a fortune on that very day, for I was probably talking to the richest man in the world.

"I suppose €20 would cover it, your highness," says I, practically bowing as I spoke.

"No, not at all," he piped up, "I will have a servant dispatch €50 to you today."

And sure enough, when a lorry arrived the following day to collect the horse, I was handed a crisp €50 note.

I saw that racehorse many times afterwards on television winning race after race.

His name escapes me now for the passage of time has dulled the particulars of the story.

But I know one thing, the owner of the horse just like Prince Charles himself was a clever man.

For he knew the value of the horse, a most useful creature both on the turf and for the turf.