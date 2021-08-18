IFA: €1.5bn carbon tax pledge must be honoured

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has published its pre-budget submission to the Government, saying its members are eager to be part of the climate solution, but will need significant financial supports including tax allowances for emissions-efficient equipment.

Setting out its stall in the wake of the new report from the UN intergovernmental panel on climate change, which highlights the drastic actions that will be required in the coming decades to reduce the impact of climate change, Ireland’s largest farming representative organisation said that Budget 2022 would represent an opportunity to lay the foundations for a fair, sustainable agri-food sector.

In particular, the IFA said the Government must honour a commitment it gave to ring-fence €1.5bn of carbon tax receipts for an agri-environment scheme, referred to in the Programme for Government as ‘Reps-2’.

“We are still waiting for this commitment to be honoured,” IFA president Tim Cullinan said as he launched the pre-Budget submission.

The Government will publish Budget 2022 in October, with the post-pandemic recovery and action on climate change forming central pillars of the economic blueprint.

“IFA has made it clear that farmers are eager to be part of the climate solution. Accelerated capital allowances and value-added tax (VAT) exemptions on the purchase of emissions-efficient investment will help farmers to play their role in contributing to the sector’s climate change targets,” Mr Cullinan said. The IFA said that farmers in Ireland, across all sectors, are facing an increasingly uncertain future, with increased regulation, Brexit-related trade disruption, and the prospect of substantial cuts in direct payments due to CAP reforms.

“In June, IFA held a nationwide day of action to highlight farming’s contribution to the rural economy,” IFA farm business committee chairwoman Rose Mary McDonagh said.

“Our message to Government has not changed. The sustainable growth of our sector needs policies that encourage investment at farm level, and recognise the role of agriculture in achieving balanced regional development and viable farm incomes,” Ms McDonagh said.

The IFA submission demands co-financing for pillar II schemes such as areas of natural constraint (ANCs) and the green low-carbon agri-environmental scheme.

Renewal of the young trained farmer stamp duty relief post-2021 is also needed to encourage farm transfer and generational renewal, the IFA submission states.

“We are seeking €300 per suckler cow, €30 per ewe and €300m for ANCs,” Mr Cullinan said. In addition, we need a new scheme for tillage farmers to stop the exodus from this sector.

IFA rural development chairman Michael Biggins said farm schemes would have to remain a central part of Government policy, particularly for the low-income dry stock sector.

“Direct payments are a huge part of family farm incomes. Targeted schemes are increasingly important,” Mr Biggins said. “Expenditure on TAMS [targeted agricultural modernisation scheme] is currently behind target, with approximately 60% of the revised allocation of €523m spent to date.

“There needs to be increased flexibility, along with the inclusion of additional qualifying investments to ensure all funding is drawn down,” he said.