Battle for Ireland’s best burger begins

The fourth annual National Burger Day takes place on August 12
Battle for Ireland’s best burger begins

Pictured with Benny The Burger are Kellymarie Gleeson, Trade Marketing Manager, Foods Division at Kepak; Jennifer Kitson, Simon Community; David Coghlan, Coghlan's Artisan Bakery; Julie Delany, Brand Manager at Blenders; Susan Comyn, Partner Marketing Manager at Flipdish. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan.

Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 09:15

With the reopening of indoor dining now firmly on the horizon and foodservice finally starting to show signs of returning to some degree of normality, the hunt for Ireland’s best burger has begun in the run-up to National Burger Day on August 12 next. 

Kepak’s fourth annual National Burger Day is encouraging customers to get out and have their say by voting for their favourite burger, while at the same time showing some much-needed support for local food outlets and operators as they emerge from pandemic related closures. 

Hundreds of Irish food businesses of all categories and sizes are set to take part in the search for Ireland’s best burger, with voting already underway.

Voting

And with just over two weeks to go, votes can be cast on www.nationalburgerday.ie 

“We’re delighted that National Burger Day is returning even bigger and better this year,” said John Savage, Kepak Foodservice Solutions Commercial Director.

“After what has been a challenging period for Irish foodservice operators, this campaign truly is the coming together of Ireland’s biggest and best food brands in support of the sector and the beloved burgers on their menus.

“National Burger Day is so much more than a competition – it is a celebration of a beloved national food staple and world-class foodservice providers.

“After a difficult year for those operating in the sector, we are excited to host this nationwide battle of the burgers and put a positive spotlight on Irish food outlets.” 

Topping it off

And, to top it off, for every burger purchased and a photo shared online with the hashtag #nationalburgerday, a meal will be donated to the Simon Community.

Over 14,000 meals were donated in 2020 as part of the campaign.

Read More

‘A unique opportunity to come together, share experiences and learn from each other’

More in this section

CC FINE GAEL Eight projects focused on farm safety awarded €1.8m in funding under EIP
Agri minister to address UN food systems summit  Agri minister to address UN food systems summit 
Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act signed into law Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act signed into law
Sharing food

‘A unique opportunity to come together, share experiences and learn from each other’

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices