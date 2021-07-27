Battle for Ireland’s best burger begins

With the reopening of indoor dining now firmly on the horizon and foodservice finally starting to show signs of returning to some degree of normality, the hunt for Ireland’s best burger has begun in the run-up to National Burger Day on August 12 next.
Kepak’s fourth annual National Burger Day is encouraging customers to get out and have their say by voting for their favourite burger, while at the same time showing some much-needed support for local food outlets and operators as they emerge from pandemic related closures.
Hundreds of Irish food businesses of all categories and sizes are set to take part in the search for Ireland’s best burger, with voting already underway.
And with just over two weeks to go, votes can be cast on www.nationalburgerday.ie
“We’re delighted that National Burger Day is returning even bigger and better this year,” said John Savage, Kepak Foodservice Solutions Commercial Director.
“After what has been a challenging period for Irish foodservice operators, this campaign truly is the coming together of Ireland’s biggest and best food brands in support of the sector and the beloved burgers on their menus.
“National Burger Day is so much more than a competition – it is a celebration of a beloved national food staple and world-class foodservice providers.
“After a difficult year for those operating in the sector, we are excited to host this nationwide battle of the burgers and put a positive spotlight on Irish food outlets.”
And, to top it off, for every burger purchased and a photo shared online with the hashtag #nationalburgerday, a meal will be donated to the Simon Community.
Over 14,000 meals were donated in 2020 as part of the campaign.