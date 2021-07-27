Battle for Ireland’s best burger begins

With the reopening of indoor dining now firmly on the horizon and foodservice finally starting to show signs of returning to some degree of normality, the hunt for Ireland’s best burger has begun in the run-up to National Burger Day on August 12 next.

Kepak’s fourth annual National Burger Day is encouraging customers to get out and have their say by voting for their favourite burger, while at the same time showing some much-needed support for local food outlets and operators as they emerge from pandemic related closures.