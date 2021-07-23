Protecting Ireland’s past by raising awareness

A new campaign to raise awareness around Ireland’s heritage sites and a reminder to explorers to take extra care this summer, has been launched.

In light of recent evidence of graffiti and anti-social behaviour at several of the country’s most significant national monuments, the Office of Public Works (OPW) and the National Monuments Service at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, launched the campaign ‘Protect Our Past’ to highlight the need for visitors to the sites to be mindful of their actions over the holiday period.