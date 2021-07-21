Demand for pig meat products 'dampaned' because of Covid-19 restrictions

The slow reopening of foodservice across Europe due to Covid-19, combined with restrictions on international travel and tourism, has dampened the demand for pig meat products.

According to the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), this time of year would normally see high demand in Spain, Portugal, France, and southern European countries, but this has not yet happened.

It said a significant price differential of 8% to 10% between suppliers to the different pig processors has again emerged in quotes.

Across Europe, the story remains negative with the reduced demand from China being blamed for the slack export demand.

The IFA said countries with lower-than-average pig price all held their quotes, so it seems a levelling of the playing field in terms of farmers’ pig price is ongoing.

Spanish market analysts predict that this is a temporary blip in the market and that the Chinese will be back actively looking for pork in the coming months.

Sector

Agriculture Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue assured Deputy Bernard J Durkan in the Dail last week that the continued development of the pig meat sector in Ireland is a priority for him.

It is the fourth largest agri-food sector, accounting for 6.3% of the total agri-food output, supports some 8,000 jobs and has played a key role in meeting targets set out in Food Wise 2025.

The Pig Roundtable, a new format for stakeholder engagement was established earlier this year, with a focus on the key strategic developments in the sector.

It is determined primarily by drivers including the Programme for Government and the new Agri Food Strategy to 2030.

Engagement

The Minister said the Roundtable will serve as a conduit for constructive engagement and to enable the Department to work in tandem with industry and farming partners in delivering on both the opportunities available and challenges faced by the sector.

Membership of the group includes pig farmers, the farm and processing sectors, Teagasc, Bord Bia and Department officials.

Minister McConalogue said he attended the inaugural meeting of the Roundtable in April, with colleague Minister of State Martin Heydon as Chair.

The next quarterly meeting is scheduled for next Wednesday (July 28) with animal welfare as the agreed theme for discussion.