Legal advice: Can my 15-year-old drive a quad bike?

Dear Karen,

My husband wants to get a quad bike for getting around the farm and my son who is 15 wants to use it too. Part of our farm is across the public road and the quad would be used to cross the road also. I have heard they are not the safest. I would rather that they didn’t get one at all but if my husband does I would like some information. Would they have to have insurance for one? Would they have to have a driver’s license for one? What do I need to know in advance to make sure we are compliant with the law?

Dear Reader,

In the past decade, quad bikes have become the vehicle of choice for a number of farmers for herding stock and for general transport around private farms around Ireland. While the quad bike has become an important vehicle for farmers over the past number of years, there are safety concerns and regulation concerns related to their use on farms.

There have been a number of fatalities involving quads in recent years. While the agricultural industry in Ireland represents approximately 6% of the national workforce, it regularly experiences up to 50% of national annual workplace fatalities. The Health and Safety Authority stated in 2018 that quad bike fatalities represented 19% of all farm vehicle fatalities during the past 10 years (2008 to 2017). In another report, The Health and Safety Authority stated that quad bikes accounted for 6% of all reported fatal accidents in the workplace during the years 2010 to 2019.

While quad bikes are generally designed for off-road use, they can be used on a public road as well. When used on the public road, they are subject to the same rules as any other mechanically propelled vehicle. However, the RSA state that enforcement of these regulations is a matter for An Garda Síochána so ultimately the discretion lies with them.

If quad bikes are used on public roads, they must be roadworthy, registered, taxed, insured, and the driver is expected to comply with the relevant road traffic laws. The driver of the quad bike must also possess the appropriate Driving Licence when operating the vehicle on a public road or footpath.

If a person were to use a quad bike as a means of transport between two fields or two parts of a farm then they would have to abide by the rules to use a quad bike on a public road. Your husband will have to take appropriate measures to ensure the vehicle is compliant to operate on public roads and to comply with the relevant laws concerning quad bikes.

Quads commonly used in Ireland are intended for use by a rider aged 16 or older. The minimum age for the operation of a light quad which is 350KG or less with a maximum design speed of not more than 45 kilometres per hour is 16 years of age. If the quad bike exceeds this maximum weight or design speed, the minimum age to obtain a Licence to operate the vehicle will be 17 years of age. As you say your son is 15 years of age, he will not be entitled to drive the quad bike in a public area until he reaches the relevant age.

The Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Regulations 2019, which is currently under review would provide a legal requirement for the wearing of a helmet or other head protection when operating a quad bike and make it mandatory for operators of quad bikes to attain professional training from a registered provider. These provisions have yet to come into force.