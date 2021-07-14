26 acre Cork coastal residential holding already under offer

The stretch of broken coastline to the south and west of Cork City has long been coveted by those in the Munster capital who dream of a life less urban and more coastal.

Places like Kinsale, Glandore and Rosscarbery are on the lips of those hoping for the opportunity to relocate from the suburbs, either permanently or for the holiday periods.

That, one would imagine, is likely to be the main driver of interest in a 26-acre residential holding on the coast between Glandore and Rosscarbery.

The property is newly listed with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett Forde Property Services. It is located in the townland of Brulea and can be sold in either one or two lots.

“It’s a fine coastal farm holding,” says John, “located at the southern end of Brulea Point, with good views over Tralong Beach.

The house has been recently modernised and is in good condition throughout. File Picture.

“From the southern section of the land, there are uninterrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean as far as the eye can see.” The land is equally divided by a public road, with 13 acres in each lot.

The better part of the land is on the northern side, with the southern portion extending right to the coastline.

In terms of land quality, the selling agents say that there are approximately 18 acres of very good arable land, with the balance consisting of rough grazing.

The 13 acres on the north side of the road contains the dwelling - a two-storey traditional farmhouse - while the half on the south side contains a hay barn, a few stables and a cattle crush.

“The lands are currently laid out in pasture,” says John, “and they’ve been leased out for a number of years. They’re securely fenced and have good road frontage.”

Glandore is just five minutes away, Rosscarbery is 10 minutes and Cork City is approximately one hour and 15 minutes by car.

The house has been recently modernised and is in good condition throughout and so far, all the interest is coming from non-farming sources, according to John.

Accommodation includes a large living room, kitchen and three bedrooms (one with ensuite facilities), with a lofted barn at the eastern gable.

The price guide is a reasonable €300,000 - €355,000 and the agents confirm that they’ve already received an offer on one of the lots.