UCC launches new MSc in Dairy Process Technology with Kerry Group

UCC has launched a new employment-based Masters Degree programme in Dairy Process Technology in partnership with Kerry Group.

The new two-year part-time master’s degree was developed by Dr Seamus O’Mahony and will provide students with an opportunity to complete an MSc in Dairy Process Technology at UCC while working across Kerry Group’s dairy processing sites in Listowel, Charleville and Newmarket.

Kerry Group will initially offer two employment-based placements through the programme, which will draw primarily from food science graduates.

Recent consultation between UCC and the dairy processing sector has demonstrated a need for more specialists in dairy science.

The new UCC programme will provide students with an opportunity to work across Kerry Group's dairy processing sites. Picture: Tomas Tyner, UCC.

UCC has a strong history in dairy science, dating back to 1926.

The university launched a postgraduate certificate in Dairy Technology and Innovation in 2016, followed by a Bachelor of Agricultural Science with Teagasc in 2019.

UCC’s leading programmes in Food Science and Nutritional Sciences provide top-quality graduates for the agri-food-nutrition sector.

“The new master’s programme in Dairy Process Technology is one of a range of new initiatives designed to create greater access to life-long, and life-wide, learning opportunities for recent graduates and company employees in the dairy sector, UCC’s Dr Seamus O’Mahony, Academic Programme Director, said.

“Ireland needs to develop a leadership position in Dairy production and processing sustainability and the dairy sector needs high-quality graduates if it is to continue to thrive.”

Relationships

Pat Murphy, CEO of Kerry Group’s dairy business added: “We are delighted to partner with UCC on this exciting new initiative.

“We have a long history of employing UCC graduates, and the new MSc in Dairy Process Technology strengthens our relationship with UCC and our commitment to dairy research and graduate training.

“Kerry is passionate about developing our people and this employment-based master’s programme will provide graduates with an exceptional opportunity - attaining an MSc from UCC while working across Kerry’s fast-paced dairy processing sites in Ireland.

“By working together, Kerry Group and UCC are helping to secure the future of Ireland’s position as a world leader in sustainable milk production.”