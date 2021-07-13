Horticultural growers protest over damage caused by peat restrictions

Horticultural growers will hold a protest outside the Convention Centre in Dublin today to highlight the challenges around the harvesting of horticultural peat and the central role it plays in the sector.

Growers will build a 50sqm display with their produce outside where the Dáil is sitting.

It will depict the message ‘No Peat, No Produce’ to remind the Government that the horticultural sector cannot supply Irish produce for consumers without peat.

“Without immediate Government intervention to allow the harvesting of peat, the Irish horticultural sector faces wipe out,” said IFA President Tim Cullinan.

“The Ministers in charge here have to step in save the sector. The situation is now beyond serious.

“As a major segment of the Irish horticulture sector relies on peat, particularly the mushroom and ornamental sectors, this will have devastating consequences.

“Producers will either have to close their business or import peat, which will make some businesses unviable because of the extra cost.

“It’s contradictory for the Minister for Horticulture to commission a report on opportunities for the horticultural sector, while at the same time the industry is facing closure because the raw material required is effectively gone.”

Ruling

Meanwhile, following a ruling of the High Court in September 2019, harvesting peat from bogs greater than 30 hectares now requires all harvesters to go through a complex licensing and planning regime.

Horticultural peat harvesting on Irish bogs has all but ceased and Irish peat supplies will be exhausted before September.

Ireland’s horticultural sector has a farm gate value of €477m.

There are over 17,000 jobs in the sector, which includes an estimated 6,600 people directly employed full-time with another 11,000 being indirectly employed in value added and downstream businesses.

The horticultural sector is a significant aspect of the Irish agri-food sector.