Nationwide CAP discussions begin 

Minister plans to bring all the issues to the table 
Agriculture Minister, Charlie McConalogue says he wants to hear as many opinions as possible as he begins the national discussion on CAP. Picture: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography.

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 10:05
Aisling Kiernan

Nationwide sectoral discussion on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) national plan has begun. 

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue will visit farmers, fishers and food producers across the country in an effort to piece together a CAP that will work for Ireland.

"It has been a difficult but historic year for our farmers, fishers, and food producers,” added the Minister.

“I pay huge tribute to everyone in the sector for keeping food on our tables while also ensuring that our world-class export sector continues to grow and flourish.

“We have had Covid-19, Brexit and reforms of the CAP while also contending with our climate change ambitions.” 

The Minister went on to say that Ireland was the sustainable food capital of the world - a fete that would not be possible but for those who caught the fish, milked the cows, lambed the ewes and harvested the crops.

“Now that restrictions allow, I am taking the opportunity to meet people in person, to personally thank them and to hear how I can help make their lives easier,” he continued.

"As has been a hallmark of my time as Minister, I will spend the summer listening to as many people in our great sector to get their views and opinions.

“It is their sector and I want to hear as many opinions as possible."

“Our farmers, fishers, foresters and food producers are the backbone of our rural economies and it is crucial for rural Ireland that our Government considers their views and supports them.” 

Tillage farmers 

Meanwhile, tillage farmers have highlighted the importance of the discussions for their sector.

Chairman Irish Grain Growers, Bobby Miller said his members have been left with no choice but to push hard for the sector when it comes to the consultation process.

“This deal is bad reading for tillage farmers overall,” added Mr Miller.

“The Government and its department officials must use its influence with the national plan to ensure the tillage sector grows in area going forward, a commitment given to us by Minister McConalogue.”

Fears CAP will stop activity on wetlands and peatlands allayed

Highest work-related deaths in 2020 were in agriculture

Farming
