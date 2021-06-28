Identifying Redwater and Tick-borne fever 

Redwater and Tick-borne fever are the two most important cattle diseases transmitted by ticks in Ireland.

When temperatures hit 7-10°C ticks become active.

The Ixodes tick can be active from early March until November.

Ticks prefer moist shaded conditions and do not like dry hot weather. Where red and fallow deer roam onto a farm, the risk of ticks may be higher. A Recent Irish study showed < 1.0% of ticks infected with Babesiosis, the cause of Redwater, but up to 23% of ticks infected with Anaplasmosis, the cause of Tick borne fever.

In general, animals younger than 6-12 months only show the mildest symptoms and build immunity to both diseases.

Symptoms in adult animals tend to be more severe but can be vague and only appear 2-4 weeks after a tick bite.

Exposure to ticks at an early age is therefore one of the prevention methods to build long-term immunity.

In both diseases, the red blood cells are targeted, resulting in signs of anaemia with low oxygen supply to various tissues, organs and the brain. This may result in abortions.

Typical for Redwater is a high fever (>40 °C), reddened urine (hence the name Redwater) and jaundice.

Initially, profuse diarrhoea but this progresses to constipation after 36 hours. Often, blood transfusions are required to replace the damaged red blood cells.

About 10% of infected animals will succumb to the disease.

Signs for Tick borne fever are less pronounced: fever, milk drop, general weakness, jaundice, respiratory symptoms and lower leg swelling.

Some reports also mention immunosuppression, which may contribute to increased susceptibility to other diseases.

Prevention

In the case of Anaplasmosis, cattle remain carriers once infected. These carriers no longer show clinical signs, but act as a source of infection to other susceptible cattle through tick bites.

It is therefore important to focus both on tick control and the susceptible cattle.

Tick control:

Minimise dense vegetation and under-grazed rough pasture, which are favourable areas for ticks;

Clear shrub, ferns, furze and rushes from grazing land - ticks can persist on the margins of reclaimed fields. Discuss with your vet the use of suitable dosing products active against ticks.

Youngstock:

Expose animals to likely tick environments early in life to build long-term immunity and avoid production losses or fertility issues later on;

Expose bought-in stock to tick areas before six months of age or buy-in animals that have previously grazed tick-infested areas.

Adult and susceptible cattle:

Avoid rough grazing and use electric fences to keep cattle away from ditches. Especially during highest risk times (Spring and Autumn);

When you suspect a tick-borne disease in the herd, involve your vet immediately. Early diagnosis and treatment are key to survival for the animal.