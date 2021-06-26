Agriculture facing 'momentous decision' on carbon budgets

Over the next few months, a decision on the future of Irish agriculture will be taken that may prove to be as momentous as the 1984 introduction of the milk quota or Ireland’s 1973 entry to the EU.

Teagasc explores the legislative process to change and the implications for farmers.

The Climate Change Advisory Council

The Council is expected to produce national budgets by the middle of June or at the latest early July - once the Climate Bill is enacted.

It will be the responsibility of the Government to allocate these budgets to each sector, including agriculture. It’s likely that this process could take several months given the nature of the inter-sectoral trade-offs that will come into play.

The target in the Climate Bill aims for a reduction of 51% in total emissions by 2030 relative to 2018;

For agriculture, a 51% reduction is nearly three and a half times the top range of the target which was agreed at -10% to -15%.

Biogenic methane emissions

There has been agreement within the scientific community for several years that biogenic methane is different from other greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) in its impact on global warming. As long as biogenic methane can be stabilised, its impact on climate warming will be neutralised.

And since about two-thirds of agricultural emissions are made up of biogenic methane this would be a phenomenal achievement as we’d be well on the way to achieving net-zero carbon.

If there is no distinction to be drawn in the determination of carbon budgets between biogenic methane and other GHGs at the national level, then the sector will face a huge challenge when it comes to the allocation of the national carbon budgets by sector.

If agricultural emissions were to fall significantly short of the overall 51% reduction, it means then the non-agricultural sectors will have to reduce their emissions by substantially more than 51%.

Even if agriculture were required to reduce its emissions by, for instance, 33%, then the non-agricultural sectors would have to cut their emissions by 60%.

Faced with these kinds of tradeoffs it’s evident that the sector will have a considerable battle on its hands.

If biogenic methane emissions were required to fall by 10% by 2030, then other agricultural emissions would have to fall by 77% to achieve the overall 33% reduction.

If the biogenic methane reduction were to be doubled to 20%, then the other gases would need to be reduced by 58%.

Reductions of non-methane emissions by 77% or 58% are very difficult to envisage actually happening and, at the very best, it would take a considerable period of time for changes of this magnitude to be achieved.

Conclusion

Clarification is urgently needed on the inclusion of ‘removals’ and the treatment of biogenic methane in the Climate Bill;

Livelihoods are at stake within farming and in the wider rural economy;

Science has provided solutions and more are in the pipeline;

Teagasc recently launched its Signpost Programme in collaboration with industry partners but policies will be needed to enable and encourage farmers to adopt carbon mitigation and sequestration measures;

Measures will also be needed to enable farmers to shift from existing enterprises to other profitable and sustainable alternatives;

Farmers haven’t yet received much mention in the debate on ‘Just Transition’ in the context of climate change but given the scale of adjustment that could be required within the sector, this will more than likely change in the weeks and months ahead.