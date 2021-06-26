The winning touchdown, you might say

Welcome in again all of you.

The sun is shining bright, the future looks brighter too for us all even though the legendary fair of Spancilhill here in Clare fell victim to the pandemic - as did the almost equally legendary Matchmaking Festival in Lisdoonvarna - which normally brings great craic to our Septembers.

Not to worry about that. If I know Lisdoonvarna and its folk at all there will still be an extremely lively September up there by any name or none.

Mark my words on that one. Again the pure truth.

Sayings

Meanwhile, old MacConnell is as proud as punch this week because he coined a topical saying which he reckons will earn him the price of two heifers before the end of the year.

As ye know there is global support across the sporting world this summer for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Teams are taking the knee, as they say, during big games everywhere and there are many of those ongoing at present.

A second new saying, again related to sporting matters, is not quite in the same Premier League but not bad either.

It claims that playing rugby, especially for the packs, is extremely chaphazardous.

There is ample evidence supporting this concussive reality is there not?

Playing the game

Currently, many of the top Irish players, notably stars like Johnny Sexton, are spending more time off the field than on it. Again the pure sporting truth.

Moving over to soccer affairs is not easy for me because soccer was a foreign game when I was growing up in Ulster and you were seen as a family disgrace if you even attended a local game.

That for sure is another truth of another time thankfully departed today in an era where, incredibly, a certain English player whose name ye know well is valued at £120m.

A voice

Staying with the ongoing soccer tournament and being a bit crazy anyway, as ye well know, I'm wishing that I had a line of communication to the Almighty who referees all our lives' games.

Then I could voice a strong criticism in relation to the quality of the so-called hamstrings upon which all footballers depend, just like the rest of us.

Quite frankly they are substandard and should have been upgraded fifty years ago.

Times were simpler then but hamstrings, yes, are very substandard.

A few dozen more of them will have snapped apart before the current tournament is over.

The departure of the stars who own them from the games ruins our enjoyment.

Maybe we are expected to suffer for our sins before, in my opinion for what it is worth, Italy wins all and the poor Pope's aged hamstrings will be tested to the limits during the Vatican celebrations.

We'll leave it there. Slan agus Slainte.