Funding to promote biodiversity on farms across Munster

Hedgerow management, actions for pollinators, and habitat management for birds and bats, will be boosted on Co Kerry farms, after funding of €128,550 was approved for a South Kerry Development Partnership (SKDP) led project.

Focused on addressing not only biodiversity within the farming landscape but also inclusion and accessibility within rural communities, the funding has been approved under the European Innovation Partnerships (EIP) initiative of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme.

The project will seek to implement biodiversity actions on host farms within the Kerry Social Farming (KSF) Network, a locally-led, community-based, shared service that provides farming and social inclusion opportunities to people with intellectual disabilities and acquired brain injuries.

The new European Innovation Partnerships funding is for practical actions and training in habitat management and biodiversity for KSF host farmers and participants. Partners in the initiative include North, East & West Kerry Development; Kerry Biosphere Reserve; Transition Kerry; GreenBelt; Kerry County Council; Teagasc; and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Kerry

Expected outcomes include an increase in biodiversity-managed areas on participating host farms, and promoting biodiversity in farming throughout Co Kerry.

SKDP CEO Noel Spillane said Kerry has been to the fore in Ireland since 2013 in developing the social farming concept and now has more than 39 participants involved on some 30 host farms.

Biodiversity maps will be provided to all participating farms, to help them continue managing areas for biodiversity. A communications plan to include the wider community in the project will be put in place, to encourage wider uptake of biodiversity actions The project will run for a 12-month period beginning later this year.

Cork and Limerick

Across the border in Cork and Limerick, European Innovation Partnerships funding has been approved for two biodiversity projects led by Ballyhoura Development, in association with Glenroe Community, Teagasc, and other partners.

The Parish Habitats & Biodiversity EIP has been awarded €95,000, and The Deel Spatially Targeted Buffers EIP has been awarded €80,000.

They are among 24 successful groups, out of 54 which applied for €3 million of farm and community biodiversity funding.

The projects selected will focus on the promotion of biodiversity through collaboration amongst farming groups, community and local action groups who engage with the wider population.