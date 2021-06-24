Packaging guidance for Origin Green members launched by Bord Bia

Bord Bia launched updated packaging guidance for its Origin Green members to support the industry’s ambition to reduce the amounts and types of raw materials used in packaging.

Origin Green members have committed to 258 packaging sourcing targets focusing on improving the sustainability of their own packaging.

This includes introducing packaging material that is recyclable, reducing the amount of packaging that the product uses, and sourcing certified sustainable packaging material.

Efficiency

“Achieving circular economy and resource-efficient food chains through packaging optimisation makes perfect business sense," said Deirdre Ryan, Director of Origin Green Bord Bia.

"It translates into less impact on the environment, reduced operational costs and it avoids contamination of food, which all together improve competitiveness and enhance the benefits for consumers.

“However, we recognise that fully implementing a packaging optimisation project which increases the sustainability of a product, rather than simply reducing the cost, is often a complex task.

“There is a wide choice of different packaging materials, sizes, and formats to choose from, as well as other factors to consider such as brand recognition, quality and competitors, delivery partners, and of course the behaviour of the end consumer.

“We believe our new Packaging Guidelines will be of significant help to any company actively seeking to reduce the amount and types of packaging material used.”

Delivery

Brian Walsh, Packaging Technology Advisor at Repak, added: “We are delighted to work with Bord Bia’s Origin Green team on delivering this packaging webinar.

"Our continued collaboration is helping food businesses across Ireland to both set and achieve targets that make their packaging more sustainable.

"These are important steps in helping to reduce packaging waste and deliver a Circular Economy for Ireland”.

Meanwhile, almost 300 food and drink companies across Ireland are verified members of Origin Green, representing over 90% of food and drink exports.