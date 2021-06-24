New Bill signals the end of fur farming in Ireland 

The new Animal Health and Animal Welfare (Amendment) Bill 2021 will be drafted into legislation shortly and will mean the end of fur farming in Ireland.

The Bill - which will impact three fur farming entities domestically - will provide for the legislative framework to implement a prohibition on the keeping of animals primarily for their fur or skin; provide for a scheme of compensation for the fur farming businesses currently operating; and introduce other miscellaneous amendments to the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

The Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, announced on Tuesday that the Government had agreed to draft the Bill and he is now seeking early pre-legislative scrutiny of the new provisions.

Meanwhile, the Programme for Government 2020 includes a commitment to bring forward legislation that prohibits fur farming in the State and the new Bill will signal the first step in fulfilling that strategy.

There have also been societal concerns around the whole area of farming animals primarily for their fur or skin.

And because three businesses will be negatively impacted, the draft legislation includes a scheme of compensation for the farm businesses affected by the prohibition.

Compensation

Mink farming operators will be compensated for losses resulting from the ban on the fur farming industry in Ireland and will take into consideration the scale and underlying performance of the industry.

It will provide the owners with the opportunity to wind down operations in a timely and efficient manner.

The Scheme is designed to address losses associated directly with the prohibition while at the same time balances the exposure to the Exchequer by setting out criteria upon which compensation will be payable.

“The prohibition on fur farming in the State is in line with similar bans being implemented, or about to be implemented, in many jurisdictions across Europe and further afield,” added Minister McConalogue.

“I realise that this is a very difficult time for the farmers and farms concerned.

“The farmers have always upheld the required animal welfare standards.

“However, the compensation package being provided is designed to mitigate losses resulting from the ban and I will continue to work with the farmers to ensure any compensation made available, is fair and reasonable.”

Animal welfare

Minister-of-State Pippa Hackett added: “This is an important and progressive piece of legislation which, I believe, is supported by the vast majority of the general public.

“It is a key component of the Programme for Government and something I have long supported as indeed have many animal welfare groups as well as the representative body for veterinary surgeons in Ireland, Veterinary Ireland.”