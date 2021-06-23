Concern that moisture deficit will soon hit grass growth

Only a few weeks ago we were all wondering when the rain was going to stop.

Last week we were marvelling at the super grass growth. Now many are asking when it is going to rain again.

The current dry spell is beginning to be a concern for many beef and dairy producers around the country. Grass growth has slowed down dramatically on many farms, particularly in the South and East of the country.

Much of the growth seems to stem as swards are beginning to head out due to stress from the heat and moisture shortage.

As a result, many can see a shortage of grass in the not too distant future. Animal performance is beginning to suffer a little as a result.

If we look at milking herds as a yardstick, producers are reporting two issues — a drop in yield due to poor intakes and low butter fats due to poor fibre intakes.

Seamus Twomey rowing up the grass for baling at Old Court, Ballinspittle, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan.

If dairy herds are experiencing these issues with dropping performance, then beef animals are also under pressure for fibre and energy supply while grazing similar swards.

Met Éireann is, as I write, predicting moisture deficits of between 20 and 60mm around the country by the time we reach the end of this week.

The rain forecast for this week looks like it has reduced considerably and weekend temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s by day.

What actions should you consider if grass is getting tight?

Increasing meal or reintroducing meal;

Grazing a proportion of the second cut silage ground. Obviously, this is only possible where an early first cut was taken. Zero grazing may be the only possibility logistically;

Feeding silage or other available forages remaining from last winter.

Obviously, not every option listed above is a reality on many farms. You must pick the option which is the most efficient from an animal performance point of view while also being cost-effective.

For those starting to experience what we hope will be only a mini drought, it is essential that grass is managed well.

Try to slow down the rotation if growth has slowed down. This will involve feeding additional ration to those already being fed and introducing some to other stock. It may also require the feeding of round bale silage if it is available to slow down the rotation.

Whatever happens it is only the month of June so don’t let animals run out of grass before you start thinking about what you will do to feed them.

Right now, grass grows grass!

Feeding to stretch grass

Creep feeding of suckler calves will help to reduce grass demand.

Autumn 2020 calves will be weaned soon or may already have been. Early spring calves will also respond well to meal at this point, especially if grass quality has diminished. Starting to feed meal to forward stores on grass will slow down the rotation while getting animals used to meal before being pushed for finish.

Some may also consider bringing in cattle intended for slaughter later in the year. Commencing the finishing period a little earlier will take the pressure off the grazing platform. With the current beef prices, this would be one of the first options to consider.

Silage first cut in and plans for a second

Most beef producers have now saved their first cut. The recent dry spell has provided ideal conditions for silage.

However, that same dry spell is now resulting in slow growth in second cut silage crops.

Fields cut early for the first cut (early May) are now only a few weeks from harvest again but have not yet bulked up.

Recent first cut fields have very little grass in them and many are still yellow, which may result in less bulk and late second cuts if we don’t get rain soon.

Fertiliser spread after recent first cuts are still sitting on the surface, while slurry, if applied, has obviously not washed in and is caked on the stubble.

Neither can work if not washed in.

A warm week ahead

Temperatures day and night for the next six to seven days look high, with days above 20 degrees.

Most cattle will have no problem with the heat; however, where they cannot get access to sufficient water, stress may occur. Keep an eye on water flow to troughs and make sure that ball-cocks are functioning correctly. Cattle not drinking enough water will be unable to eat enough feed resulting in poor performance.

External parasite control

Obviously, during any warm spell at this time of year, insects are going to be more abundant and provide more irritation to cattle.

If animals become affected by this you may need to treat stock for external parasites. Regular treatment will be necessary.

Pay particular attention to recently dried-off suckler cows and consider applying a fly/lice treatment to their udder as well as on their back.