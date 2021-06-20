Lamb prices at factories slip while mart trade appears 'good' 

The lamb prices at the factories have slipped further this week taking more of the shine off the returns to producers, while there is also the impression at least of some nervousness in the trade creeping into the discussion.
Most of the processors did not quote for lambs this week which has added to the doubt that they are either unsure of the way the trade is going for the week ahead, or alternatively trying to condition suppliers into accepting a weaker return.
The main processors are all still interested in getting lambs and appear to have plenty of market demand to take up all that they are putting through.
All that said, the minimal quotes from the processors are at 700 cents/kg, with others relying on day-to-day prices for intake.
Word on the ground is that up to 750 cents/kg is being paid for lambs in deals being done with suppliers.
Turning to the live trade at the marts, there was a generally good trade at sales on Monday with some reporting "sharper" prices being paid for the butcher's lambs.
There was 320 head on offer at Corrin for a good all-around trade.
Butchers paid up to €124 over with a top price of €182 paid for a pen of one weighing 58kgs.
A pen of nine weighing 54 kgs sold for €176 and a pen of three weighing 52 kgs also sold for €176.
The factory-type lambs made up to €100 over.
There was an entry of 500 head at Kilkenny on Monday with trade a shade sharper all round.
The butchers paid up to €121 over with a top price of €174 for a pen of eight weighing 53 kgs, while a pen of twelve weighing 52 kgs made €172 and sixteen weighing 51 kgs sold for €166.
The factory lambs sold for up to €195 over.