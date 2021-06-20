Organic Farm Scheme must reopen

The Organic Farm Scheme (OFS) must re-open immediately given the low number of applicants recently, the's IFA Organic Project Team Chairman Nigel Renaghan has said.

Despite increased funding to facilitate 400 to 500 farmers, just 317 applications were made.

Mr Renaghan said the opening of the REAP scheme forced farmers to decide between the two schemes, with the REAP scheme offering a significantly higher per hectare payment.

"The number of applicants highlights the lack of support available to the organic sector,” he said.

"Also, the points-based system discouraged livestock farmers from applying.

Organic farmers must not be excluded from other agri-environmental schemes.

"It’s contradictory and it discriminates against organic farmers."

IFA said the scheme must be re-opened immediately and that all applicants must be accepted into the scheme without the constraints highlighted above.

“The OFS scheme should be a stand-alone scheme without the need to join other schemes to make the farming practice viable.

"The OFS must be continued under the new CAP and payment rates increased," Mr Renaghan said.