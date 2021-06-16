Time to take advantage of the grass growth

Animals forced to graze high covers will have lower intakes as they become more selective about what they graze. Stock will spend too long walking around looking for nice grass and waste time for extra intake and rumination.
High covers have more stem which means they have lower energy per Kg/DM.
Paddocks not grazed out properly will produce poorer swards for the remainder of the grazing season. Where this is happening, earmark poorly grazed paddocks for bales next time round. Topping may also be an option.
Animals will always perform poorly on grass with a high stem percentage.
If stock fail to graze out paddocks you will need to top the stem and dung paths in order for the next rotation to have quality grass.
Take out surplus paddocks once you have identified them as surplus so that they can re-enter the next rotation in sequence.
Don’t skip on Nitrogen application. We are now in peak grass growth - keep it growing. This is a very common mistake and should be avoided at all costs. The solution to surplus growth is not to prevent the grass from growing.
Any silages made in the last week or yet to be made are likely to have been headed out and very mature, this will, unfortunately, result in poorer quality feeding for next winter.
Do you need better
silage for high performing animals, if so, you must plan to make a top-quality second cut.
Aim for approximately a six-week interval between 1st and 2nd cuts will ensure a quality silage crop. Fertilise and apply slurry according to your planned cutting date, based on the swards age, quality and potential. An additional advantage of taking an early 2nd cut is that you will have after grass much earlier in the season when it is of excellent quality. Delaying the 2nd cut will result in later after grass when it is much softer and lower in feed value.
For most farmers,
ground conditions are now perfect. It’s a far cry from a few weeks ago when stock had to leave paddocks
with grass still on them to avoid poaching.
For some, amazingly the ground has even got very hard and is starting to crack. At this time of year, we can get into a moisture deficit very quickly. Hopefully, we can get a balance between heat and moisture, fingers crossed.
Continue Fertiliser application once paddocks are grazed. Try to get it out when showers are forecast or consider liquid fertiliser which doesn’t need to be washed in.
Topping or pre mowing or both need to be part of your grassland management at present.
Bale as soon as you identify a surplus. This will ensure quality silage is made and you will also be setting up the farm well for the next rotation.
The recent wet weather will have increased the incidence of both Rumen and Liver Fluke-a dung sample from random animals in each group should be considered.
Make sure water is always clean and plentiful.
Watch for heat stress
in stock being fed indoors during the current warm spell. Open doors where possible and don’t stock pens too heavily.