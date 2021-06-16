Time to take advantage of the grass growth

It’s amazing how quickly grass growth takes off when temperatures rise.

It happens every year after all and it is not surprising as most farmers had plenty of Nitrogen out trying to boost growth in April and May. Much of it was just sitting there ready for take-off once conditions improved. Many have reported growth rates of approaching and even over 100 Kg/DM/ha/day over the last week.

Grass Growth

I walked a number of farms over the last week and all of them are now running a large grass surplus on the grazing platform. In many cases, growth rates are dictating that rotation lengths need to be 14 to 16 days right now.

On all these farms the question was, how much grass should they take out for bales and when?

As a very basic rule of thumb, you need 10 days of grass ahead of you on any one day.

The major issue for most is that during the cold of April and wet of May, growth was very poor and a lot of paddocks had very similar covers when growth improved.

This has resulted in a large number of paddocks having the same or very similar covers.

But you can’t graze them all on the one day.

Furthermore, if you take out a lot of paddocks on the same day, then they will all be fit to graze on the same day. You need to stagger taking out bales to create a wedge into the future.

Grazing grass covers that are too strong As mentioned above, grass is flying out of the ground.

Now is the opportunity to build silage stocks for next winter rather than wasting strong swards.

Grass has headed out in the last two weeks in particular and requires careful management.

Getting optimum animal performance will not be possible if you graze inappropriate covers.

Animals forced to graze high covers will have lower intakes as they become more selective about what they graze. Stock will spend too long walking around looking for nice grass and waste time for extra intake and rumination.

High covers have more stem which means they have lower energy per Kg/DM.

Paddocks not grazed out properly will produce poorer swards for the remainder of the grazing season. Where this is happening, earmark poorly grazed paddocks for bales next time round. Topping may also be an option.

Animals will always perform poorly on grass with a high stem percentage.

Grazing management tips

If stock fail to graze out paddocks you will need to top the stem and dung paths in order for the next rotation to have quality grass.

Take out surplus paddocks once you have identified them as surplus so that they can re-enter the next rotation in sequence.

Don’t skip on Nitrogen application. We are now in peak grass growth - keep it growing. This is a very common mistake and should be avoided at all costs. The solution to surplus growth is not to prevent the grass from growing.

Silage crops for

performance

Any silages made in the last week or yet to be made are likely to have been headed out and very mature, this will, unfortunately, result in poorer quality feeding for next winter.

Do you need better

silage for high performing animals, if so, you must plan to make a top-quality second cut.

Aim for approximately a six-week interval between 1st and 2nd cuts will ensure a quality silage crop. Fertilise and apply slurry according to your planned cutting date, based on the swards age, quality and potential. An additional advantage of taking an early 2nd cut is that you will have after grass much earlier in the season when it is of excellent quality. Delaying the 2nd cut will result in later after grass when it is much softer and lower in feed value.

Ground conditions

For most farmers,

ground conditions are now perfect. It’s a far cry from a few weeks ago when stock had to leave paddocks

with grass still on them to avoid poaching.

For some, amazingly the ground has even got very hard and is starting to crack. At this time of year, we can get into a moisture deficit very quickly. Hopefully, we can get a balance between heat and moisture, fingers crossed.

All stock checklist

Continue Fertiliser application once paddocks are grazed. Try to get it out when showers are forecast or consider liquid fertiliser which doesn’t need to be washed in.

Topping or pre mowing or both need to be part of your grassland management at present.

Bale as soon as you identify a surplus. This will ensure quality silage is made and you will also be setting up the farm well for the next rotation.

The recent wet weather will have increased the incidence of both Rumen and Liver Fluke-a dung sample from random animals in each group should be considered.

Make sure water is always clean and plentiful.

Watch for heat stress

in stock being fed indoors during the current warm spell. Open doors where possible and don’t stock pens too heavily.