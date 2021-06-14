New chairman appointed at Carbery

Carbery Group, the West Cork based international ingredients, flavours and cheese producer, has announced that Cormac O’Keeffe, chairman of Lisavaird Co-op, will succeed TJ Sullivan as chairman of the company.

In addition, Dermot O’Leary, chairman of Bandon Co-op, has been appointed vice chair of the organisation.

Experience

Mr O’Keeffe, a dairy farmer from Courleigh, Clonakilty, first joined the Lisavaird board in 2006 and has held several roles.

He has also previously been vice-chairman of Shinagh Estates and a board member of Munster Bovine and the National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC).

He holds a Diploma in Environmental Science and Social Policy from UCC and is a member of the Carbery Greener Dairy Farms group.

“Being appointed chairperson of Carbery Group is a great honour,” said Mr O’Keeffe.

“The company is essential to the farmers of West Cork and we are also now a significant global business.

“I am excited about working with my fellow board members and the management team as we continue to focus on growing the business and securing a stable future for the farmers of West Cork and the 900 Carbery employees worldwide.”

Tributes

The new chairman also paid tribute to Mr Sullivan.

“TJ has had a more challenging term than anyone could have imagined in dealing with the sudden arrival of Covid-19 and all the managing that situation has entailed," continued Mr O'Keeffe.

“Despite the circumstances, under his tenure we acquired Innova Flavors in the US and successfully completed our €78m Cheese Diversification Project and expansion.

“On behalf of the Board and the shareholders, I thank him sincerely for his work during his term and wish him all the best.”

Carbery Group, meanwhile, was established in 1965 and has become an international manufacturer of speciality food ingredients, flavouring systems and award-winning cheese.

Headquartered in Ballineen, Co Cork, it is owned by four Irish co-operatives - Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird - and employs 900 people.

It operates from eight locations including Ireland, the UK, the US, Italy, Brazil, Indonesia and Thailand.