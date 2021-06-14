Glanbia suspends sale of wildflower seeds

Glanbia Ireland has suspended the sale of its wildflower seeds and recalled its stock after the discovery of Blackgrass weed in a plot in Co Carlow.

The highly invasive blackgrass weed was found in a commercial wildflower mixture growing in an experimental plot in the county.

And according to Teagasc, if the weed is widespread in mixtures which were planted on farms, schools, gardens, and amenity areas across the country, it poses a huge risk of contamination to tillage crops and the Irish tillage industry.

The co-op, meanwhile, says it has worked closely with its customers and the supplier of the seeds, Germinal Seeds, to put appropriate measures in place to mitigate the risk of Blackgrass spread from the recalled products.

The company has also provided full refunds for products that have been returned by customers.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, Glanbia said that sales will not resume until the Glanbia Quality & Compliance function has signed off the products’ safety.

“Glanbia Ireland will support the Irish Seed Trade Association’s calls for the appropriate oversight on production and importation of wildflower seed mixes,” a spokeswoman added.

“The key focus of Phase II of Glanbia Ireland’s Operation Biodiversity initiative is boosting clover cover in grazed pastures to improve grass and milk yields and the environmental credentials of family farms.

“The clover mixes available under Operation Biodiversity II are suitable for permanent pastures and contribute to improved soil health and sustainable farming practices.

“All of this work continues at pace with our farm families and builds on Operation Biodiversity which ran from December 2020 to March 2021 and saw Glanbia Ireland’s farmers plant over 81,000 hedgerows and native Irish trees, almost meeting the two year target of 100,000 units in just four months.”

Meanwhile, Phase 11 got underway in early May and saw the co-op teaming up with its farmers, retail outlet, garden centre to promote the use of pollinator-friendly seeds and colourful farm pollinator mixes.

To boost take-up, it offered customers - who bought a half acre Pollinator mix bag - a free box of wildflower seeds which were considered ideal for use either in gardens and on farms.

The Irish Seed Trade Association said certified seed has much less risk of seed borne diseases.

The benefits of using certified seed include:

Guaranteed germination;

Consistent quality;

Reduced seeding rates;

Guaranteed varietal purity;

Fully traceable;

Independent monitoring;

Reduced risk of seed borne diseases;

Continued cereal genetic improvement.