Would Crocodiles along our greenways be a good idea? 

The greatest thing to happen to rural Ireland since the invention of the double-barrel shotgun must surely be the development of the Greenway.

Like the wild mushroom, they seem to have sprouted up overnight. And how mighty glad we all are to have them. Places open to the public. Superb spots to stretch the old leg.

My local greenway based near the village of Coachford is one of the finest in the land. I traipse it regularly. I find it an excellent way not only to exercise the limbs but also the mind.

The imagination fires up like an old Massey Ferguson with the shoe down, when I put one foot after the other and take in the beauty of the Lee Valley. My God, the serenity of the walk can blow your mind.

But serenity aside, I happened to be walking Coachford's Greenway last Sunday morning in the company of my missus and a few of the smaller people in the house when it suddenly dawned on me that while the walk is exhilarating right now, will it feel the same for me next year, or in five years time?

Beauty

Put another way, will we eventually get bored with all the beauty and serenity? How much of it can one man take?

So in an effort to deal with a problem, before it becomes one at all, I have a proposal to make today that will ensure these walks remain riveting for years to come.

Would it be mad entirely, if we introduced a few crocodiles, a half dozen or so into the waters of the Lee Valley, just to liven things up? A few snapping crocs to add a bit of spice for both walker and water user.

Right now the greenway is the toast of the place, but over time it could lose its allure as we all get our fill of walking or cycling along a path that holds no sense of impending doom or adventure.

While it's all very well spotting a rare bird or some class of a strange hare as you stroll along, think of how much more exhilarating it would be to came face to face with the open mouth of a crocodile.

A snarling, bad-tempered, tail thrashing beast who won't budge out of your way. A stubborn fellow who you may have to leap over, in order to progress with your morning jaunt.

Stories

Think of the riveting story you would have for all when you return home and the kettle is put on.

I'm telling you having such volatile company in the nearby waters of the Lee Valley would keep us all on our toes, never mind dogs on their leads.

For rowers too, who look so splendid as they go about their training on a Sunday morning, how much faster would they row, if a hungry crocodile was hot on their heels?

"Pulling like a dog" is all well and good, but "Rowing for your life" would be far more productive in getting the best out of our Olympic hopefuls.

And I'm not talking here about getting just cranky crocodiles. Not at all. Just like you can get a docile bull, ram or indeed farmer, I'm sure pleasant crocodiles exist also. Fellows who might only bite occasionally.

Fill the waters up with them is my suggestion, give us all a walk on the wild side, every time.

What I've advocating today is not as outrageous as it seems. Indeed I believe it could be a very achievable goal, so long as we have the right people behind the crocodile venture and right quick people ahead of them.