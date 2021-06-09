€1.35m sought for Mitchelstown farm which hosted Indiependence festival

Music festival spent 15 years at the site but is now moving elsewhere
The farmland at Coolnanave near Mitchelstown is located within a few kilometres of the M8 motorway. 

Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 10:07
Conor Power

Located north of Mitchelstown on what used to be the main Cork-Dublin road, a 49-acre residential holding new to the market comes with a unique package.

The farm is described as a “top quality” agricultural holding by the joint selling agents – Denis Collins of Fermoy-based Collins O’Meara and Trevor McCarthy of Cork-city based Irish & European.

The Indiependence music festival took place at the farm for 15 years.

On the face of, the farm certainly seems to pack a lot into one holding. For a start, it’s in a very convenient location – on the outskirts of Mitchelstown and within a few kilometres of the M8 motorway. Apart from quality land, it has quality outbuildings and residence. And, to cap it off, there is Industry Zoning on part of the land.

“It’s a lovely holding,” says Denis. “It’s perched right on the outskirts of Mitchelstown. Of the 49 acres, there are 27 which are zoned Industry. But even with the industrial zoning aside, it’s a beautiful holding.” The property comes with a two-storey three-bedroom detached stone-built home, which is in excellent condition throughout, according to the selling agents. It was renovated in 1995 and updated in 2019.

The farmland at Coolnanave near Mitchelstown.

“There are extensive outbuildings with it,” says Denis. “There is one shed which has approximately 15,000 square feet. It’s a very big building.” This main building has a concrete floor, block walls and a pitch cladded roof. The second building consists of a six-bay shed with two double lean-to’s. There are individual holding pens and stalls and internal concrete walkways with a multitude of access points. There is also a detached stone-built shed.

The previous owners farmed deer and wild boar so the property is geared towards such an enterprise but the quality of the holding means that it would lend itself to any number of agricultural enterprises.

“I’d imagine that the equine sector would have a strong interest in it,” says Denis, “but also from the point of view of the investor, those 27 zoned acres would have good potential uses.” It’s a certified organic farm that has also been home to the Indiependence Music Festival. 

The price guide is €1,350,000. It’s an exceptional price but then, this is holding of exceptional quality. Unsurprisingly, the agents have confirmed that there is already an offer on the table.

Family Notices