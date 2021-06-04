Why grass management is very difficult this year

- Stock will tend to do much more walking between bites of grass, looking for the nicer bite;
- The tops of the grass will be eaten, with a lot of stem remaining uneaten;
- They will have poor rumen fill. The space between the last rib and the hip bone on the left hand side will be hollow;
- They tend to be more agitated, and once you appear to herd them, you will hear plenty of noise from them;
- They will be more likely to try and break out of the strong paddocks;
- As a simple rule of thumb, paddocks that have just been grazed should still be green.
- Take out surplus grass in the rotation for baling, when it is due to be grazed;
- Don’t reduce fertiliser applications for your rotation length;
- Grow grass when it will grow;
- Don’t hold back several fields or paddocks for bale wrapping on the one day, as they will all be ready for grazing at the one time in the next rotation, leading to another surplus;
- If your grass quality is poor, and you need to take out a significant area of your farm for bales, to get quality back into the system, then you will need to supplement stock for a while, until grass returns;
- If you don’t feed cattle during a period of energy deficit, it will be very hard for them to catch up to performance targets.