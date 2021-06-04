Why grass management is very difficult this year

We got the first cut silage saved over the weekend.

The work and effort being put in by contractors around the country is a credit to them.

They have moved a phenomenal amount of grass in the last week or so.

Despite it being a little later than usual, I am happy enough with the grass that we put in the pit.

Very little of it had any seed head emergence, and despite all the rain, there was only one soft spot in the whole area harvested.

We mowed at lunch time on Saturday and used a new merger to bring the grass into rows for the wagon on Saturday evening, for pick up to start Sunday morning.

I was very happy with how the grass was gathered with the merger, as it was very kind to both grass and ground.

This merger will certainly help to reduce the volume of clay and stones that ends up in pits and in bales.

Conditions

June in 2018, and again last year, were very dry.

Unfortunately in 2018, dry weather dragged on for months.

Every year brings its own challenges. Well, it is far from a drought we have had recently, but the current spell has nevertheless had a negative effect on grass availability and utilisation.

Grass became so difficult to manage over the last few weeks.

While having lots of grass, we had to move stock much faster up to last weekend, resulting in leaving grass ungrazed in paddocks, to avoid doing damage.

Keeping quality grass in front of stock had become a hard task.

Getting a sufficient window to take out surplus paddocks is also proving very difficult and, as a result, a lot of rotations will be gone out of sync, perhaps leading to a short-term deficit once these strong paddocks finally get baled.

Obviously, the quality of this stronger silage will not be as intended, and it therefore will more than likely be used for dry cows or for lower performing stock in the winter.

Plenty of experienced dairy farmers who are running a strict grassland management programme for years are finding the going tough when trying to get grass right for cows in the current conditions.

Even if they have identified a grass surplus and decide to take it out of the rotation, the weather hasn’t allowed them to do so.

The effect of poor-quality grazing swards

Most farmers I have spoken to this week have significant grass surpluses; some however don’t realise that the surplus exists on their farm.

At this time of year, we really must walk our farms twice per week to keep an eye on growth rates and sward quality.

I have several paddocks earmarked for bales that were not grazed out properly last week.

Grass quality is the number one influence on animal performance at this time of year.

It is however easier to identify the consequences of grazing unsuitable swards on a dairy farm, as measurements of performance are in the tank volume daily, along with milk quality results.

So how does the beef producer measure his animals’ performance?

Apart from regular weighing, which is not easily done on many units, measurement of thrive on grass can be very subjective.

How can we get a handle on possible beef performance drop-off?

Many dairy herds have seen marked declines in milk yield well, beyond normal yield curve reductions.

This has been combined in many cases with a drop off in milk protein and butter fat.

All of these indicate that cows have not been consuming sufficient kgs of dry matter of appropriate energy density to maintain performance.

Grass intakes decline, as quality or digestibility decline. As grass DMD diminishes, then so too does the intake of the grass, resulting in lower total energy intakes, and ultimately a decline in animal performance.

What I am saying is that if dairy producers are grazing stronger than ideal grass swards and their herd performance has declined by more than acceptable level — and your beef farm grass is similar, then it is likely that your beef cattle are not performing to their optimum level either.

Signs that grass intakes are poor due to stronger swards

Stock will tend to do much more walking between bites of grass, looking for the nicer bite;

The tops of the grass will be eaten, with a lot of stem remaining uneaten;

They will have poor rumen fill. The space between the last rib and the hip bone on the left hand side will be hollow;

They tend to be more agitated, and once you appear to herd them, you will hear plenty of noise from them;

They will be more likely to try and break out of the strong paddocks;

As a simple rule of thumb, paddocks that have just been grazed should still be green.

If it is all yellow when cattle leave the field, it was too strong to graze in the first place.

Achieving animal performance from grass

If your grass quality is poor, then you need to address it immediately, when weather conditions allow.

Take out surplus grass in the rotation for baling, when it is due to be grazed;

Don’t reduce fertiliser applications for your rotation length;

Grow grass when it will grow;

Don’t hold back several fields or paddocks for bale wrapping on the one day, as they will all be ready for grazing at the one time in the next rotation, leading to another surplus;

If your grass quality is poor, and you need to take out a significant area of your farm for bales, to get quality back into the system, then you will need to supplement stock for a while, until grass returns;

If you don’t feed cattle during a period of energy deficit, it will be very hard for them to catch up to performance targets.

If you regularly need to take out surplus paddocks, keep nitrogen application at one unit per day.

This will ensure that preservation is successfully achieved in both bales and pit saved silage.