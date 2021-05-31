Hen harrier threat response plan still awaited after more than  100 months

A plan which could allow afforestation in special protection areas (SPAs) is still being finalised for public consultation — after eight years and five months in preparation.

The Government committed in 2012 to a hen harrier threat response plan, one of the objectives of which is to assess the impact of afforestation in the SPAs, which total more than 400,000 hectares.

EU regulations stipulate that ministerial consent is needed for projects in special protection areas, if it is determined that they do not adversely affect these European Natura sites. Judgements by the Court of Justice of the EU stressed that there must be no doubt about possible adverse impacts, in such decisions.

The Natura site conditions for any future afforestation in SPAs must take into account requirements such as conservation of hen harrier birds.

When Independent Galway East TD Seán Canney asked the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage in the Dáil last week when the hen harrier threat response plan will be published, Minister of State Malcolm Noonan said the final meetings of the inter-departmental group to review the draft plan were in mid-May.

“Once the final draft Plan has been revised, and agreed by the group, a publication date will be decided on.”

Last week, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the natural habitat of the Hen Harrier is open bog and heather moorland, with rough grassland also favoured.

He said hen harriers find young forest plantations attractive to breed in, and the population is thought to have increased in the 1960s and 1970s in Ireland due to new afforestation. However, breeding success is compromised by loss of open space as forest canopies close. After 10 years, a forest is of little habitat value for hen harrier, until clearfelling.

Answering a Dail question from Fine Gael Wexford TD Paul Kehoe, the Minister said, “Second rotation forestry is only suitable for the species for a minority of its life cycle, and as the plantation matures, its suitability declines. Nesting pairs may also be disturbed if sited near forests where work is being carried out.”