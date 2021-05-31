Ireland regains lowest possible BSE risk status

The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) has recognised Ireland as having a negligible risk for bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), which is the lowest country risk status possible.

The first case of BSE in Ireland was identified in 1989.

The disease peaked at 333 cases in 2002, and declined rapidly thereafter, following cattle feed controls in 2001, including banning meat and bone meal.

Ireland was previously recognised as having negligible BSE risk status in May 2015, but a “classical BSE” case in a fallen animal soon afterwards resulted in a reversion to controlled BSE risk status. Classical BSE is attributed to consumption of contaminated feed.

Atypical BSE also occurs, but is believed to be a “spontaneous” disease in all older cattle, at a very low rate.

Welcoming the OIE decision, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “I am hopeful that this announcement will support our world-class beef farmers and the wider sector.”

The minister said it followed six years of preparation by his department, and the next step is to give practical and legal effect to the OIE decision at EU level, which will allow a significant reduction in the list of certain tissues derived from bovines that have to be systematically disposed of as specified risk material.

Minister of state Martin Heydon said it was very welcome news for ongoing efforts to gain access to new markets for beef and retain existing markets.

Following an isolated case of atypical BSE in May 2020, Ireland suspended beef shipments to China, in accordance with the terms of the beef trade, and pending a risk assessment by the Chinese customs authorities.

However, the €95m per year trade has still not resumed, despite Ireland presenting the case to the Chinese authorities for a restoration of trade on scientific and safety grounds, through official, diplomatic and political channels.

High-level correspondence on the matter included communication between the Taoiseach and China’s Premier.

“Ultimately, it must be recognised that the timing of the decision to resume trade remains a matter for the Chinese customs authorities,” said Minister McConalogue.

“However, given the importance of the market for the sector, I continue to press the case for a resumption of beef exports to China whenever there is appropriate opportunity.”