Closing date for BEAM Deferral looms

The closing date for Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) Deferral is on Monday, June 21 next.

The current reduction period is from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, however, as a result of Covid-19 and the impact it could have on some farmers meeting their 5% bovine Nitrates reduction requirement, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine wrote to the European Commission in January 2021 seeking an extension of the reduction period.

The Department subsequently opened a facility on www.agfood.ie in March that afforded farmers the opportunity to indicate if they wished to opt for the later reduction period of January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, in which to meet their 5% reduction requirement.

And, since then almost 6,000 BEAM participants have opted to defer.

“Achieving flexibility around the BEAM reference period was a key priority of mine as I knew that a lot of farmers were in danger of missing the initial reference period,” Minister Charlie McConalogue said.

“I succeeded in getting consent from the European Commission to facilitate the changing of the reference period and I am now urging farmers to use this maximum flexibility to do all they can to meet the requirements of the scheme.

“Farmers need to take a proactive approach to avoid facing penalties; if a farmer considers they cannot meet the 5% reduction requirement by 30th June 2021, they should opt to defer and choose the later 12 month reduction period of January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.”

The Minister also reminded farmers the Department’s BEAM Bovine Nitrates Calculator is available on www.agfood.ie and is being updated monthly.

“I would encourage all participants to utilise the range of tools available including the monthly letter to each BEAM participant outlining their individual progress to date on achieving the 5% reduction and to engage with their agricultural advisor if necessary,” he added.

Meanwhile, BEAM provides temporary exceptional adjustment aid to farmers in the beef sector in Ireland, subject to the conditions set out in EU Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1132.

BEAM was funded by a combination of EU aid and Exchequer support and was provided to support Irish beef farmers who saw beef prices fall in light of market disturbance.