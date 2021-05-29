€325k for 'traditional' farm in sought-after West Cork location

Demand for land in West Cork continues to increase, based as it is on the demands of those looking for fertile acres and those looking to escape the rat-race and find a home or smallholding to live on.

A 45-acre residential farm – new to the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett Forde Property Services – appears to fit that complex market nicely.

Located in the townland of Toorenagrena near the village of Adrigole (just 10 minutes west of Glengarriff) on the Beara Peninsula, it is a home of exceptional quality on mixed-quality land.

“It’s a nice traditional farm holding on the Wild Atlantic Way,” says selling agent John Hodnett.

“There might 16 or 20 acres of pasture, while the rest would be rough grazing. The land has a southerly aspect and it’s well fenced all around.”

The property has good road frontage on its northern boundary and it is quite a typical style of holding for the Beara Peninsula.

The farmhouse is a two-storey dwelling that has been extended and renovated very tastefully on a mature garden with panoramic views over Bantry Bay.

“It was completely renovated six years ago,” says John.

“It has been finished to an exceptionally high standard, with a new roof, new windows and new doors…it's ideally suited to a hobby farmer or those with an organic intent.”

There are approximately €2,000 worth of entitlements with the farm and the price expectation is €325,000.