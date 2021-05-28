My obituary gets better every time I rewrite it...

Welcome. Come in and get ready for our bit of craic to lift the mood after the most miserably dank May on record.

Brighter days ahead, for sure, and they start here and now.

That is my guarantee, and ye regulars know I always keep my word.

Anyway, ye should know I’m blessed occasionally with psychic dreams which always happen in actuality later, in God’s good time.

And I had a real beauty earlier this week when I found myself reading my own obituary in a future edition of this splendid paper.

Here, without further ado, is that obituary in full. Enjoy!

The end?

The death has taken place at his castle home in Doonbeg, Co Clare, of Ireland’s oldest man Cormac (“Lazarus”) MacConnell, who celebrated his 129th birthday in January.

The family report that he died peacefully in his sleep, having gone to bed in apparent good health the previous night, after his customary nightcap of a glass of Merlot wine and two cigarettes.

MacConnell’s colourful career as author, journalist, and broadcaster has often made both national and international headlines.

A recent example was when he bought his Doonbeg estate, from the disgraced Donald Trump, on condition that Trump would never visit Clare again.

MacConnell was able to purchase the estate and build his Hope Castle there after a major Lotto win in March 2013, apparently one of the largest Irish wins ever.

Apart from the Doonbeg development, the new billionaire also invested in shares in the Irish Examiner,which had always published his work down the decades.

This exposure contributed to the remarkable publishing successs of his witty biography, The Pure Truth, which has remained on the bestseller listings for the past 20 years.

An Ulster native, from a nationalist family, MacConnell spent most of his working life in Co Clare with his beloved Dutch wife, Annet, now aged 99 years.

He is also survived by three sons, a daughter, and, as he stated recently on Clare FM radio, by scores of grandchildren and great-grandchildren “too numerous to mention but all special and precious”.

Rises again

MacConnell almost died from a hernia condition in early 2021, but recovered so dramatically quickly that the medical staff gave him his nickname.

The family have confirmed he is to be cremated in Shannon, with none of his gritty ashes being scattered on the other side of the Border, but just about everywhere else in the four provinces, where he hugely enjoyed living and working all his long life.

That’s it for now.

I hope a few of you chuckled along the way.

We need that nowadays.

Let’s meet up again here next week.

In the meantime stay safe and sound.