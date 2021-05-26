€5m in funding available for artisan, micro and small food businesses

Small food businesses are being encouraged to apply for funding under the Leader Food Initiative which boasts a €5 million investment aimed at assisting businesses to deal with the challenges posed by Brexit and Covid-19.

The funding will help artisan, micro and small food businesses to respond to challenges posed by Brexit and Covid-19, while also supporting diversification in agriculture.

Last December, Minister Heather Humphreys; Minister Charlie McConalogue; and Minister Pippa Hackett announced the extension of the Leader Food Initiative into 2021.

As part of that announcement, the maximum rate of aid available to projects involving economic activity was increased from 50% to 75% for project applications received on or after April 1, 2021.

Announcing the final call for applications this week, all three ministers urged small food businesses to submit their applications.

“’Our Rural Future’, the Government’s ambitious new policy for the development of rural Ireland, outlined the importance of the agri-food sector for our country,” said Minister Humphreys.

“This initiative is a key part of the Government’s plans for our agriculture community - support artisan, micro and small food businesses, new or existing to develop their businesses.

“Some 116 projects have been approved by the various Local Action Groups (LAGSs) to date and since the launch of this programme in 2018, my department and I have seen the really positive impact the Leader Food Initiative funding can have on supporting local enterprises to expand and develop.

“Supporting local enterprises and employment is a key focus of ‘Our Rural Future’ and I would encourage local enterprises, who may qualify to avail of this funding and support as we move into a post pandemic economy.

Minister McConalogue, meanwhile, pointed to the opportunities the funding provided for farmers and food enterprises that want to develop premium, sustainable outlets for their products on the Irish market.

“I am happy to announce that the final tranche of the €15m funding allocated by my department for the Leader Food Initiative is now being made available in this final call for applications for artisan, micro and small food enterprises engaged in the agri-food sector,” he added.

“Following on from my announcement last year on extending the measure into 2021, I am pleased that applicants with eligible projects under this call can be eligible for consideration for the increased maximum funding limit now increased from 50% to 75%.

“The €5m funding now made available will help support farmers and food enterprises to develop premium, sustainable outlets for their products on the Irish market.

“I hope that the increased maximum rates of aid will encourage these food businesses, who have shown great resilience during the past year, to apply for this funding support."

Munster projects in receipt of funding to date include:

Blanco Nino Limited, Clonmel, Co Tipperary was allocated €152,660.50 for the installation of a production and baking line.

Limerick Food Group CLG, Mungret Street, Limerick was awarded €15,385 to develop the Limerick Food Trail that promotes locally produced food and beverages.

Leader is a rural development programme co-funded by the EU which operates a locally-led, bottom-up, approach to meeting the needs of local communities and businesses.

The programme supports private enterprises and community groups in rural areas and forms part of Ireland’s multi-annual Rural Development Programme which is co-financed by the EU and is part of the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP).

Leader is delivered by 29 Local Action Groups (LAGs) in 28 sub-regional areas and these groups are partnerships of public and private entities from a defined geographical area.