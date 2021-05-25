Beef cattle processed to mid-May running 6.84% behind the 2020 numbers

Beef prices at the factories have continued as they were at the end of last week, with processors resisting pressure from finishers for price improvements.

A reduction in prices for cows last week was a warning to beef finishers that processors are watching the cost of intake very closely.

However, in a finely balanced market, factory bosses don’t want to risk further tightening in the supply at this time.

The 596,078 head of cattle processed to mid-May this year represented a decline of 43,746 head, or 6.84%, compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

Poor weather has slowed grass growth through May and, unlike recent years, when the first of the grass-finished cattle were beginning to flow by June 1, this year they will be delayed by several weeks.

Downpours over the past week also led to deterioration in ground conditions, while heavy showers of hail and temperatures were not favourable conditions for growth of grass or cattle.

An improvement in the weather is forecast for the coming weekend, which will be welcomed after the wettest and coldest May for some years.

The general quote for steers remains at 410 cents/kg.

There are reports of some large lots of steers being purchased on a base of up to 415 cents/kg, but that price is not easily achieved this week, as processors resist upward price movement.

Instead, the word is being circulated that current prices may not be maintained over the coming weeks, but that may be only a ploy to dissuade farmers from holding back finished cattle.

The trade is very similar for heifers, off a general base of 415 cents/kg this week with a few lots reported to have moved at 420 cents/kg, although not generally being paid.

The best demand in the prime beef sector is for Hereford and Angus, for which there is a breed bonus of 15-20 cents/kg.

It is interesting however to see that the price for young bulls is now on a par with steer prices, at 410 cents/kg for R-grade, which can be taken as an indication that processors are again more interested in young bulls.

Cow prices are steady this week, with last week’s price levels being maintained.

Better quality R-grade cows are generally at 350-355 cents/kg, with some very good quality lots reported to be making 360 cents/kg, and exceptional lots at 365 cents/kg.

At the other end of the scale, prices for P-grade cows are back around 320-330 cents/kg.

There was an increase of more than 1,000 head in the factory kill last week, to 31,096 head. The intake included 10,967 steers, 8,567 heifer and 2,817 young bulls.

The supply of cows was up 2,500 head on the same week in 2020, at 7,986 head.

Heifer and steer throughputs so far this year are back respectively by about 9% and 4%, compared to 2020.

Cow throughput this year has increased by 5.4%.

For the first 18 weeks of 2021, animals live exported were 4.7% ahead year-on-year, at 146,865 head. Overall calf exports have declined 2% so far in 2021, but the movement of cattle to Northern Ireland is 120% ahead of 2020, at over 31,500.