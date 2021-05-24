Road safety appeal issued by IFA and RSA

As silage season gets underway, IFA and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) are appealing to drivers of farming machinery and other road users to be mindful of safety on the country's roads.

Now that travel restrictions have been lifted, traffic volumes are increasing and roads are getting busier; people are out walking, cycling, and riding horses on public roads; and there is a real need to consider all road users at this time.

IFA’s president Tim Cullinan said it’s going to be a busy time on farms in the coming weeks as farming contractors bring in silage around the country.

“We are asking anyone driving farm machinery, especially on rural roads, to cut back on their speed, not to get distracted and understand that around every corner could be a neighbouring family or friend out for a walk, a cycle or maybe riding a horse,” he added.

“We all need to expect the unexpected because the road has become an ever-changing environment since the pandemic began.”

Meanwhile, Sam Waide, Chief Executive, RSA, highlighted how the number of tractors and trailers using the roads will “increase dramatically” over the coming weeks.

“I am asking all drivers to be on the lookout for tractors, trailers and other farm machinery on the road,” he continued.

“If you are travelling behind farm machinery, please be patient and only overtake when it’s safe to do so”.

“Farmers should be aware of traffic building up behind them and keep left where possible and safe to do so to allow other vehicles pass safely.

“Travel restrictions have only recently lifted and drivers may be rusty because they haven’t driven much in recent months.

“It is important that drivers recognise this, pay extra attention to the road, and always be on the lookout for other road users.”

Farmers are being advised to:

Plan and prepare for all work with machinery and allow adequate time for the job.

Always practice the SAFE STOP procedure - reverse park safely, handbrake on, controls in neutral, lower all attachments, engine off and remove keys!

Carry out regular checks and maintenance of all farm vehicles, particularly brakes.

Never remove or modify guards in order to save time.

Only use machines if you know how to use them safely and have received suitable training.

Always drive at a safe speed and know your limits.