Broadband Connection Points operating in every county now, 15 in Co Cork

There are now about 180 Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) operating in towns and villages in every county, says the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, with many others being connected in the coming months.

These publicly-accessible sites provide free Wi-Fi internet connectivity in rural locations, including on many of the offshore islands, said the Minister, replying to a recent Dáil question from Cork South-West Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns.

Minister Humphreys’ Department’s list shows four BCPs in Co Clare, 15 in Co Cork, seven in Co Kerry, two in Co Limerick, nine in Co Tipperary, and four in Co Waterford.

They are located in Co Clare at the Loop Head Lighthouse and Visitor Centre; Michael Cusack Visitor Centre, Cree Community Centre, and Loughraney Kids Playschool.

They are located in Co Cork at the Bere Island Heritage Centre, Whitechurch Community Centre, Aghabullogue Community Centre, Ballindangan Community Centre, Mealagh Valley Community Centre, Castletownkenneigh Community Centre, TO Park Labbamollaga, Laharn Heritage Centre, Glash Community Centre, Lisavaird Community Centre, Clogagh Community Hall, Ballydaly Community Hall, Sherkin Island Community Hall, Coláiste Phobal Cléire on Cape Clear Island, and Aubane Community Centre.

The BCPs listed by the Department of Rural and Community Development in operation in Co Kerry are at the Tureencahill Community Centre, Killeenagh (Inch) Community Centre, Kells Railway Station Community Space, Bonane Community Centre at St Fiachnas, Valentia Transatlantic Cable Station, Chapeltown Community Centre, and Kielduff Community Centre.

The BCPs in Co Limerick are at the Old School Community Centre and Strand Community Centre.

The BCPs in Co Tipperary are at Moyglass Community Hall, Killea GAA Club, Killurney Community Centre, Drom Community Centre, Rossmore Community Hall, Curreeney Community Hall, Aglish Community Hall, Killoscully Community Centre, and Fanure Community Hall.

The BCPs in Co Waterford are at the Knockanore Community Centre, Ballysaggart Community Centre, Mount Melleray Community Hall, and Modeligo Community Hall.

The Connected Communities programme, enabled by National Broadband Ireland and Vodafone, will connect a total of about 300 centres and locations across rural Ireland, to give them access to high-speed broadband services.

Separately, there are Government initiatives to improve remote working facilities across the State, including regeneration of historic town centre buildings as enterprise and co-working hubs.

What can the BCPs be used for?

Each BCP will provide 150Mb high speed, high-quality broadband access to the local community. This will enable people living in the area to go to the location and access broadband for daily use including remote working, general access, or keeping in touch with family and friends abroad by video calling.

When will the BCPs be available in my area?

The BCP delivery project is well under way, and surveying of approximately 300 locations throughout Ireland is progressing which will deliver connectivity in the near future.

In advance of homes and businesses receiving future-proofed broadband directly to their door, BCPs will provide high-speed internet at locations in the broadband intervention area.

BCP locations are subject to change, and a number of the premises initially identified are in the process of being replaced with alternative locations.

Where will my local BCP be?

All BCPs are listed on the nbi.ie/bcp-map/ webpage.