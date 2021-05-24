Signpost demonstration farmers will point the way towards climate smart farming

Positive action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture
Signpost demonstration farmers will point the way towards climate smart farming

Signpost beef barmer Ger McSweeney, Millstreet, Co Cork, plans to reduce the carbon footprint of his farm.

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 12:34
Stephen Cadogan

Ger McSweeney plans to reduce the carbon footprint of his suckler beef farm farms at Millstreet, Co Cork by improving breeding and fertility, calving all heifers at two years, reducing the age at slaughter of all stock, improving grassland management and average daily gain, and improving silage quality.

Dairy farmer Steven Fitzgerald aims to reduce his nitrogen use on the farm at Aglish in West Waterford by 20%, and reduce his carbon footprint to 0.8kg of CO2e per kg of fat and protein corrected milk. His figure for 2019 was 1.06kg.

They are two of the Signpost programme demonstration farmers who will point the way forward towards climate-smart farming, backed up by the Signpost advisory campaign which will engage with all farmers and support them to move towards more sustainable farming systems.

These programmes are designed to achieve early progress in reducing gaseous emissions from Irish agriculture, improving water quality, maintaining or improving biodiversity, and reducing costs to create more profitable and sustainable farming enterprises.

Signpost will also be a testbed for on-farm carbon sequestration.

Signpost farms will:

  •  Create a national network of farms where carbon sequestration in grassland and hedgerows can be examined.
  •  Showcase the science-based technologies which can reduce agricultural emissions;
  •  And act as “hubs” for the Signpost advisory campaign.

The Signpost campaign will mobilise all advisers — Teagasc, private, and industry — to engage with all farmers on climate action, using a combination of channels.

The Signpost programme is supported by Teagasc; ABP; Arrabawn Co-op; Ashbourne Meat Processors; Aurivo Co-op; Bandon Co-op; Barryroe Co-op; Callan Co-op; Carbery Group Ltd; Centenary Thurles Co-op; Dairygold Co-op; Dawn Meats; Drinagh Co-op; Drombane Co-op; Foyle Food Group; Glanbia Ireland; Green Acres; Irish Farmers Journal; Kepak; Kerry Agribusiness; Kildare Chilling; Lakeland Dairies; Liffey Meats; Lisavaird Co-op; North Cork Creameries; Slaney Foods; Tipperary Co-op; Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; Bord Bia; AIB; Bank of Ireland; Devenish; Animal Health Ireland; ICBF; ICMSA; ICOS; ICSA; IFA; Irish Grain Growers; INHFA; Macra na Feirme; Tillage Industry Ireland; Dairy Industry Ireland; Dairy Sustainability Ireland; and Meat Industry Ireland.

The commitment of all the farmers and organisations involved was welcomed by Teagasc Chairman Liam Herlihy. He said: “Working together, we can meet the climate change challenge and take positive action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture.”

Signpost demonstration farmers will point the way towards climate smart farming

IFA seeks clarity on Climate Bill demands

