Signpost demonstration farmers will point the way towards climate smart farming

Ger McSweeney plans to reduce the carbon footprint of his suckler beef farm farms at Millstreet, Co Cork by improving breeding and fertility, calving all heifers at two years, reducing the age at slaughter of all stock, improving grassland management and average daily gain, and improving silage quality.

Dairy farmer Steven Fitzgerald aims to reduce his nitrogen use on the farm at Aglish in West Waterford by 20%, and reduce his carbon footprint to 0.8kg of CO2e per kg of fat and protein corrected milk. His figure for 2019 was 1.06kg.