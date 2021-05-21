Cork’s towns and villages get set for revamp

Expressions of Interest from relevant groups countywide are being sought by Cork County Council for this year’s Town and Village Renewal Scheme.
Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, announced funding for the initiative earlier this week, which will support the regeneration of town and village centres, with particular focus this year on vacancy, dereliction, remote working, and town centre living.
Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley highlighted how the local authority continues to demonstrate its “commitment” to the regeneration and revitalisation of Cork’s towns and villages, which was evidenced, she added, “by the range of initiatives undertaken under Project ACT".
“This funding can provide vital support to towns and villages throughout the county and will make areas more desirable places for residents and visitors alike.
“I encourage any interested groups to submit an Expression of Interest and take the opportunity to put forward your ideas for your community”.
The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is a key initiative under the Action Plan for Rural Development and is part of a range of measures to support the revitalisation of rural Ireland under the Government’s Project Ireland 2040’s Our Rural Future, Ireland’s Rural Development Policy 2021-2025.
More information is available at www.corkcoco.ie