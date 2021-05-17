Macra president asks members to ‘stick with it’ and focus on the issues

‘Efforts will bear fruits as country emerges from pandemic’
Macra president asks members to ‘stick with it’ and focus on the issues

Macra na Feirme's Presidential Team, Elaine Houlihan, Munster Vice-President; John Keane, 38th Macra na Feirme National President; Claire Gough, Leinster Vice-President; Denis Duggan, Chief Executive; Luna Orofiamma, NorthWest Vice-President with outgoing President and Chief Executive, Thomas Duffy. File Picture. 

Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 12:00
Aisling Kiernan

Macra na Ferime held its AGM on Saturday, May 15 last and during proceedings incoming president, John Keane pointed to the ‘commitment’ given by the organisation over the last 15 months and how it will ‘bear the fruits’ as the nation emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 38th president added that members had put their ‘shoulder to the wheel’ in what were extraordinary times, “keeping our communities safe, and at the same time keeping members engaged”. 

I am asking you all to stick with it and go to the well one more time,” he continued.

“The fabric of rural Ireland is under threat and we need our political representatives to support proposals and policies that our Rural Youth Committee put forward to advance rural living. 

“Government needs to deliver for rural areas on issues such as remote working, rural transport and most especially mental health services.” 

Delegates also heard that mental health would be a challenge for Macra’s generation but nonetheless, it was one that must be “tackled”.

“Through my involvement with Macra initiative Make the Moove, I have witnessed first-hand the pressures on farmers and rural people,” said Mr Keane.

“We need funding and we need support to develop our Macra na Feirme led programme so it can provide community-based supports to our rural communities.” 

Meanwhile, during the AGM several board members retired while new members were elected.

  • National Council members on Agricultural Affairs includes:

Shane Fitzgerald (chair); Patrick Greenan (vice-chair); Caroline O'Keeffe; Andrew Doyle; Louise Crowley; Colin Owens; Bill Gleeson; Luna Orofiamma; Andrew Kelly; Pauric Lucid; Darragh Leonard; Thomas Duffy; Paul Molihan; John Keane.

The work of the committee is supported by staff members Gillian Richardson, Policy Officer and Derrie Dillon, Head of Advocacy.

  • National Council members on the Rural Youth Committee comprises:

Sarah Kelly (chair); Grainne Harrington (vice-chair); Patrick Jordan; Caoimhe Cusack Smith; Emma Birchall; Joey Finneran; Claire Gough; Ciara Shine; Brigid Stenson.

The work of the committee is supported by staff members Debbie Donnelly, Training & Development Officer and Derrie Dillon, Head of Advocacy.

  • National Council members on the Competitions Committee includes:

Fiona O'Leary (Chair); Conor Murphy (Vice-Chair); Amanda Monahan; Aine McCarthy; William Buckley; Christina O Connell; Cliona O Leary; Elaine Houlihan; Dermot Hegarty; Shauna Staunton. The Committee is supported by staff member Mairead Kowal.

  • Elected to the Board:

Andrew Doyle (chairperson); National President John Keane; immediate past president Thomas Duffy; Caroline O’Keeffe (company secretary); Bill Gleeson (treasurer); Luna Orofiamma, Claire Gough, Elaine Houlihan – Vice presidents for NorthWest, Leinster and Munster respectively; Amanda Monahan and Paddy Jordan.

They are joined by external independent directors Donie Wiley, Noel Flavin and David Fitzgerald.

Read More

Over €180,000 in funding for food waste reduction projects

More in this section

Over €180,000 in funding for food waste reduction projects Over €180,000 in funding for food waste reduction projects
Survey reveals over 30% increase in fuel prices Survey reveals over 30% increase in fuel prices
€6,400 gap between cheapest and most expensive electricity plans on market €6,400 gap between cheapest and most expensive electricity plans on market
Macra president asks members to ‘stick with it’ and focus on the issues

€1m in balancing payments to be issued to organic farmers this week

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices