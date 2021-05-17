Macra president asks members to ‘stick with it’ and focus on the issues

Macra na Ferime held its AGM on Saturday, May 15 last and during proceedings incoming president, John Keane pointed to the ‘commitment’ given by the organisation over the last 15 months and how it will ‘bear the fruits’ as the nation emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 38th president added that members had put their ‘shoulder to the wheel’ in what were extraordinary times, “keeping our communities safe, and at the same time keeping members engaged”.

I am asking you all to stick with it and go to the well one more time,” he continued.

“The fabric of rural Ireland is under threat and we need our political representatives to support proposals and policies that our Rural Youth Committee put forward to advance rural living.

“Government needs to deliver for rural areas on issues such as remote working, rural transport and most especially mental health services.”

Delegates also heard that mental health would be a challenge for Macra’s generation but nonetheless, it was one that must be “tackled”.

“Through my involvement with Macra initiative Make the Moove, I have witnessed first-hand the pressures on farmers and rural people,” said Mr Keane.

“We need funding and we need support to develop our Macra na Feirme led programme so it can provide community-based supports to our rural communities.”

Meanwhile, during the AGM several board members retired while new members were elected.

National Council members on Agricultural Affairs includes:

Shane Fitzgerald (chair); Patrick Greenan (vice-chair); Caroline O'Keeffe; Andrew Doyle; Louise Crowley; Colin Owens; Bill Gleeson; Luna Orofiamma; Andrew Kelly; Pauric Lucid; Darragh Leonard; Thomas Duffy; Paul Molihan; John Keane.

The work of the committee is supported by staff members Gillian Richardson, Policy Officer and Derrie Dillon, Head of Advocacy.

National Council members on the Rural Youth Committee comprises:

Sarah Kelly (chair); Grainne Harrington (vice-chair); Patrick Jordan; Caoimhe Cusack Smith; Emma Birchall; Joey Finneran; Claire Gough; Ciara Shine; Brigid Stenson.

The work of the committee is supported by staff members Debbie Donnelly, Training & Development Officer and Derrie Dillon, Head of Advocacy.

National Council members on the Competitions Committee includes:

Fiona O'Leary (Chair); Conor Murphy (Vice-Chair); Amanda Monahan; Aine McCarthy; William Buckley; Christina O Connell; Cliona O Leary; Elaine Houlihan; Dermot Hegarty; Shauna Staunton. The Committee is supported by staff member Mairead Kowal.

Elected to the Board:

Andrew Doyle (chairperson); National President John Keane; immediate past president Thomas Duffy; Caroline O’Keeffe (company secretary); Bill Gleeson (treasurer); Luna Orofiamma, Claire Gough, Elaine Houlihan – Vice presidents for NorthWest, Leinster and Munster respectively; Amanda Monahan and Paddy Jordan.

They are joined by external independent directors Donie Wiley, Noel Flavin and David Fitzgerald.