Over €180,000 in funding for food waste reduction projects

A number of projects aimed at reducing food waste generated by food businesses, retailers, and suppliers have been earmarked for funding under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund.
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue made the announcement this morning.
Funding recipients include:
- Clean Technology Centre, Cork Institute of Technology (CTC-CIT) provides a Savour Food Online Training programme for the industry to tackle food waste in businesses and was awarded €59,900;
- Food Cloud, a project that seeks to investigate the potential for increasing surplus food redistribution from the Irish horticulture sector, received €59,400;
- Foodie Save which develops and expands a mobile APP that allows businesses in the commercial food sector to sell their unsold surplus food at the end of their day was allocated €28,700;
- Carlow County Council, which delivers a new programme ‘Optimization+’ that brings together supports for SME’s in the food, drink and hospitality sector to develop an effective circular economy model for their treatment of food and food waste, was awarded €32,000.
“As we emerge from difficult times I am delighted that we can continue to support projects in rural areas in reducing food waste and contribute to our commitment to reduce the amount of food we waste in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” added the Minister.
“These initiatives will further enhance the work previously funded to identify, target and address what is a rapidly growing issue not just here in Ireland but globally.
“Ireland generates over one million tonnes of food waste each year and it is now more important than ever to continue to develop initiatives to help to address this issue.”