Glanbia price unchanged for April milk

34.6 cpl at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein
Glanbia Ireland chairman John Murphy said there is volatility in returns for some dairy products, but markets generally remain solid.

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 17:12
Stephen Cadogan

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for April of 34.18 cpl (including Vat) for creamery milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

This is unchanged from the March base price

Farmer members will also receive a 0.42 cpl (including Vat) payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied in the month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

The total price of 34.6 cpl is unchanged from the March price.

Based on EU standard constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, the Glanbia price for April is 37.65 cpl.

GI chairman John Murphy said there is volatility in returns for some products, but markets generally remain solid.

Retail demand continues to be strong, while food service demand is starting to recover in some regions, said Mr Murphy.

