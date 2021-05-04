€20m for environment measures in TAMS grants to be announced, pending EU approval

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has itemised biodiversity, climate, environment and health and safety spending plans for the additional €79m (including €23m raised in carbon taxes) announced in Budget 2021.

In the Dáil last week, he said his intention was to allocate €10m for agri-environment training for farmers, €10m for soil sampling, €5m for a farm environmental study, €20m for environment measures in the TAMS grant scheme, €3m for an EIP (European Innovation Partnership) peatland rewetting scheme, €1m for continuous professional development for advisors, €1m for EIP-AGRI health and safety initiatives, and €3m for peatland rejuvenation.