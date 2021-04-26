New focus on white clover and its role in sustainable agriculture

Teagasc launches new booklet on establishment and management of grass-white clover swards
New focus on white clover and its role in sustainable agriculture

Teagasc says that white clover has a major role to play in sustainable agriculture in Ireland. File Picture.  

Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 15:00
Aisling Kiernan

A clover booklet ‘Management and Establishment of Grass-White Clover Swards’ for 2021 is being launched by Teagasc today.

And because the agri-sector is coming under increasing pressure to reduce nitrogen fertiliser use, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase nitrogen use efficiency, the role of white clover in sustainable Irish pasture-based milk and meat production systems has never been more important.

The high quality forage and the nitrogen fixation benefits of grass-white clover pastures have led to a resurgence of interest in its use as a means of reducing the economic and environmental costs in pasture-based milk and meat production systems.

Additionally, the EU Farm to Fork strategy (2030) has increased the urgency to focus research on the role of white clover to reduce chemical nitrogen fertiliser use.

“Farmers must put a plan in place to begin establishing white clover on their farms so that animal production benefits can be achieved and nitrogen fertiliser use can be reduced,” said Dr Michael O’Donovan, Head of Grassland Research at Teagasc.

“Between late-April and mid-June is the optimum time for establishing white clover in grassland swards through either over-sowing, or reseeding.” 

Meanwhile, the booklet provides farmers with information on establishment of grass-white clover swards and the management to ensure those swards are productive and persistent. 

Research is currently being undertaken at Teagasc Moorepark, Curtins, Clonakilty and Athenry research farms on the role of white clover in Irish production systems.

The research programme to date has delivered very promising results and has demonstrated higher animal performance, reduced requirement for nitrogen fertiliser, high nitrogen use efficiency of close to 60% and lower nitrogen surplus.

The booklet is authored by Teagasc researchers working in the area of grass-white clover and is available at https://www.teagasc.ie/publications/2021/management-and-establishment-of-grass-white-clover-swards.php

Read More

Fears farmers will leave EU income supports behind because of conditionality 

More in this section

‘Most successful heifer sale ever’ at Gigginstown House Angus event ‘Most successful heifer sale ever’ at Gigginstown House Angus event
Drive to increase transparency in the food supply chain underway Drive to increase transparency in the food supply chain underway
Fears farmers will leave EU income supports behind because of conditionality  Fears farmers will leave EU income supports behind because of conditionality 
New focus on white clover and its role in sustainable agriculture

‘Strong and favourable market conditions for Irish beef must be maximised’

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices