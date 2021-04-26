‘Most successful heifer sale ever’ at Gigginstown House Angus event

Gigginstown House Angus held its first ever-online only-heifer sale on Saturday where 15 in calf heifers, and five maidens all sold via the MartEye website by Ballyjamesduff Mart.

All homebreds, with a mix of four and five stars, were sold for a total of €80,000 - a record average of €4,000 per animal.

The highest price achieved was €6,800 for Red Angus Heifer “Gigginstown Red Gamer”, who is in calf, has a five-star rating, and a replacement value of €113.

The highest price Black Angus was the €5,800 paid for Gigginstown Milsean another in calf Heifer.

The clearance rate was 100% as breeders from all over Ireland and Northern Ireland bid with each other to secure the high quality breeding stock for their suckler, dairy, and pedigree herds.

“We were delighted with the success of our first ever online Heifer sale,” Gigginstown Manager, Joe O’Mahony said.

“There was very strong demand for all of our heifers, both from Northern and Southern breeders.

“We wish to thank Ballyjamesduff Mart and MartEye most sincerely for their help and support in organising and running this first online sale.

"We hope we can return to our successful on farm sale next year, when hopefully community wide vaccination will have put an end to these Covid-19 restrictions.

“We wish all of our breeders every success with their purchase, and as always, Gigginstown will stand behind every heifer we sell.

“We will continue to invest in the best of Canadian, UK, and Irish genetics as we grow the Gigginstown Angus herd from 180 to 200 high quality pedigree cows.”