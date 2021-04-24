Co-founder of Apis Protect bee health monitoring service on prestigious Forbes list

Cork woman Fiona Edwards Murphy has been named in the 30 Under 30 Europe list of most impactful young entrepreneurs and game-changers compiled by Forbes, the global media brand that celebrates entrepreneurial capitalism.

She is the co-founder of Apis Protect, based in the Rubicon Centre, Cork, which uses sensors and internet-of-things technology to enable beekeepers to remotely track data from their hives.

This enables Apis Protect customers to better manage their bees.

The company now monitors the health of over 20 million bees in Europe and North America.

The UCC Arts/Science and PhD graduate is in good company, with Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford the best known celebrity name in the 30 Under 30 Europe list, for work such as his campaign to raise £20m and provide free meals for deprived children, which forced the UK government to change its policy.

Cork rower Paul O’Donovan makes the list, along with West Cork native Fionn Ferreira, founder and chief executive of Fionn & Co, a company dedicated to removing microplastics from water.

The sixth annual Under 30 Europe list celebrates young visionary leaders and entrepreneurs who have made their mark on business and society in the past year.

Thousands of nominations were vetted, with each going through an in-depth evaluation process drawing on the expertise of distinguished expert judges and Forbes’s editorial teams.

Other celebrity names on the list include actors Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal, Emma Corrin (The Crown), and Bukky Bakray (the 18-year-old star of Rocks).

Musicians Arlo Parks and Uzo Emenike (known as MNEK), and BBC News reporter Marianna Spring are also on the list.

They will join Forbes’ global Under 30 community of over 10,000 connected game-changers (including over 1,800 in Europe) using their diverse skills and entrepreneurialism to drive innovation and solve global challenges.