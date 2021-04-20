Concerns raised over Agri-Food 2030 strategy

An Taisce has voiced its concern over the Agri-Food 2030 strategy which has gone to public consultation.

An Taisce formally left the agri-food 2030 committee on the grounds that the strategy, as drafted, was “entirely inadequate to meet the social and environmental challenges the country faces”.

It says the strategy should outline the vision and objectives for the agri-food sector for the next decade, with the requirement to ensure the economic, environmental and social sustainability of the sector, but so far has failed to do so.

An Taisce also highlighted how the intensification of dairy production, with a 41% increase in dairy cow numbers to almost 1.5 million cows in the last 10 years, has been clearly identified as the main driver of water pollution, biodiversity loss, greenhouse gas emissions and ammonia emissions, which it added, “violates EU Directives and the Paris Agreement”.

“The failings in previous drafts were so fundamental that we will essentially be looking for an entirely different document with clear objectives and targets if our concerns are to be addressed,” added Dr Elaine McGoff, Natural Environment Officer with An Taisce.

“Ireland needs a strategy which addresses the challenges we face, and charts a new course to a model which works with and protects nature and better supports small scale farmers.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue launched the public consultation on the Strategic Environmental Assessment of the draft Agri-Food Strategy to 2030 earlier this week.

“The draft strategy’s mission-led food systems approach has sustainability in all its forms, environmental, social and economic, at its core,” he added.

“I encourage all those interested to participate in the public consultation and make their views known.

“The Committee will take these views into account before the Strategy is finalised and I look forward to as many people as possible participating in this consultation.”

IFA’s President Tim Cullinan said the Strategy points to “a crucial moment for the future of Irish agriculture”.

“The document does acknowledge the importance of the three pillars of sustainability - economic, environmental and social - and has an emphasis on farm viability, but there are aspects of it which will be more challenging for farmers,” he added.

“The next couple of months will be vital; this is a far-reaching draft strategy that will be the roadmap for our largest indigenous sector for the next decade.

“There is a clear commitment in the document to carry out a full impact assessment of the proposals on farmers.

“Without farmers, we won’t have a wider agri-food sector.”

Mr Cullinan highlighted how some of the proposed targets are very challenging and cannot be achieved without significant government funding.

“Farmers are willing to play their part in climate action, and they must be at the centre of Government policy,” the IFA president continued.

“They will be looking to the Government to provide support, investment and practical policy measures to allow them continue to produce quality food,” he said.

“The discussion around emissions in the sector has to take account of the carbon that is sequestered and stored on farms.”