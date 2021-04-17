Ennsuring silage effluent facilities are in good condition

- Clean the slab thoroughly (power wash), to check if repairs are needed.
- Store only the amount of silage that the slab or pit is capable of storing safely.
- Check the effluent tank during silage making.
- Wilt silage for 24 hours before ensiling, to reduce silage effluent.
- In wet conditions, additional drainage pipes on the pit floor can help get effluent out, relieve pressure, and reduce pit slippage.
- Bailed silage is generally drier, but any effluent must be collected, as with pit silage.