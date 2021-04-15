'Methane emission reduction of up to 40% is achievable on beef farms'

Low carbon pledge for food and drink companies
'Methane emission reduction of up to 40% is achievable on beef farms'

61 signatory companies have taken the Business In the Community Ireland (BITCI) Low Carbon Pledge,

Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 17:00
Stephen Cadogan

Methane emission reduction of up to 40% is achievable on beef farms, according to ABP.

The meat processor said this is the conclusion from years of research in conjunction with Teagasc and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation at ABP’s demonstration farm in Carlow.

Findings from more than 4,000 cattle were used went into the research focused on optimising feed conversion ratio in cattle, for faster growth and slaughter at an earlier age, thereby significantly reducing their emissions footprint.

ABP says its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets are consistent with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

It has signed up to the Business In the Community Ireland (BITCI) Low Carbon Pledge, the first dedicated pledge generated by Irish businesses to set industry standards on sustainability and reduce carbon emissions.

The pledge is endorsed by the Irish Government.

It calls on all Irish businesses to set science-based emission reduction targets.

Over 60 companies have signed up to the pledge, including retailers and six other food and drink companies, Dawn Meats, Ornua, Diageo, Irish Distillers, Keelings, and Britvic.

The 61 signatory companies commit to record their entire carbon footprint, reduce emissions they are directly responsible for, and play their part in reducing emissions across their supply chain.

Read More

Carbery Group shows resilience and growth throughout 2020 despite pandemic

More in this section

Brexit and foodservice closures impact prepared food exports Brexit and foodservice closures impact prepared food exports
Carbery Group shows resilience and growth throughout 2020 despite pandemic Carbery Group shows resilience and growth throughout 2020 despite pandemic
Deadlines approaching for BEEP-S, dairy beef calves, and BEAM schemes  Deadlines approaching for BEEP-S, dairy beef calves, and BEAM schemes 
'Methane emission reduction of up to 40% is achievable on beef farms'

'Record revenues' achieved by Lakeland Dairies in 2020 

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices