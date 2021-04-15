Methane emission reduction of up to 40% is achievable on beef farms, according to ABP.
The meat processor said this is the conclusion from years of research in conjunction with Teagasc and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation at ABP’s demonstration farm in Carlow.
Findings from more than 4,000 cattle were used went into the research focused on optimising feed conversion ratio in cattle, for faster growth and slaughter at an earlier age, thereby significantly reducing their emissions footprint.
ABP says its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets are consistent with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.
It has signed up to the Business In the Community Ireland (BITCI) Low Carbon Pledge, the first dedicated pledge generated by Irish businesses to set industry standards on sustainability and reduce carbon emissions.
The pledge is endorsed by the Irish Government.
It calls on all Irish businesses to set science-based emission reduction targets.
Over 60 companies have signed up to the pledge, including retailers and six other food and drink companies, Dawn Meats, Ornua, Diageo, Irish Distillers, Keelings, and Britvic.
The 61 signatory companies commit to record their entire carbon footprint, reduce emissions they are directly responsible for, and play their part in reducing emissions across their supply chain.